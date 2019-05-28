Anthony Viel to be next Chief Executive Officer of Deloitte Canada

TORONTO, May 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Deloitte Canada is pleased to announce that Anthony Viel (AV) will become the next Chief Executive Officer (CEO). AV will officially step into the role leading the largest professional services firm in the country on June 2, 2019 and serve a four year term.

"We believe AV is the right choice to lead the next chapter of the firm's remarkable and 161-year long story as one of Canada's largest businesses," said Duncan Sinclair, Chairman of Deloitte Canada. "He is an impactful, passionate and innovative leader who disrupts the status quo in pursuit of bold and focused growth. AV is committed to elevating our people, our clients, our communities, and our country."

"Deloitte has undergone a significant transformation under the visionary leadership of Frank Vettese. He dared us to see ourselves differently and today we are worlds away from the firm Frank took over," said AV, Chief Executive Officer-elect, Deloitte Canada. "I am proud to lead our firm over the next horizon. Equally, as a business leader, I am proud to wave the Canadian flag and make sure that the rest of the world understands what this great country has to offer."

Reflecting on his career thus far AV said, "I could not have mapped out in a thousand years the twists and turns my journey has taken. I think that's what is truly wonderful about this organization; it's the best place to learn and grow as leaders."

A native Australian, AV joined Deloitte in Australia nearly 20 years ago and has made a significant impact on the firm ever since. Most recently, after moving with his family to Canada four years ago, AV served as the Managing Partner for the firm's Financial Advisory practice; as well as, the leader of Deloitte's Analytics offering. He also headed up Deloitte's Greenhouse program located across seven cutting-edge spaces that blend behavioural science, design thinking, and strategy to solve client business challenges.

AV's Executive Team (ET) includes the following individuals who have been appointed to the new Executive Leadership Team (ELT):

Linda Blair, Managing Partner, Ontario, and Chief Experience Officer

Tim Christmann, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer

Iseo Pasquali, Chief Business and Financial Officer

Marc Perron, Chief Client Officer

Van Zorbas, Chief Culture and People Officer

The full Executive Team consists of 20 individuals, including AV, who are responsible for delivering the firm's strategy through 2023. The number of women on AV's new executive team has increased to 35 per cent, while those who identify as a visible minority has increased to 10 per cent. AV has committed that by 2023, Deloitte's leadership teams will fully reflect the diversity of Canada's population.

Meet Deloitte Canada's full Executive Team.

For further information: Kyle Wyskiel, Deloitte, kwyskiel@deloitte.ca, 416-354-1574; Marilyne Plouffe, Deloitte, mplouffe@deloitte.ca, 514-393-5471