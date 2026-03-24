HALIFAX, NS, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - WestJet and Scandinavian Airlines System (SAS) have expanded their codeshare partnership for the second time in three months, providing guests on both sides of the Atlantic with more seamless travel options to explore all of Scandinavia and Canada this summer.

Answer Scandinavia’s call with fresh codeshare options on WestJet’s new Halifax–Copenhagen connection (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

WestJet guests can book travel to Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland via the airline's non-stop service between Halifax and Copenhagen with the convenience of a single ticket, baggage transfers and the ability to earn WestJet Rewards throughout. The addition is particularly exciting for guests based in Atlantic Canada, that will now have single-stop connections to:

Stockholm, Sweden

Goteborg, Sweden

Oslo, Norway

Bergen, Norway

Stavanger, Norway

Trondheim, Norway

Aalborg, Denmark

Helsinki, Finland

"This partnership enhancement strengthens WestJet and SAS' joint effort to strategically connect our networks and make travel planning easy for our shared guests," said John Weatherill, WestJet Group Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. "Whether they are travelling for business or leisure, adding new codeshare connections with our five-star APEX awarded partner, SAS, via our all-new service between Halifax and Copenhagen provides even more choice for Europeans and Canadians alike."

SAS codeshare boost opens new tourism doors in Atlantic Canada

SAS has also placed its SK code on WestJet's seasonal nonstop service between Halifax and Copenhagen, allowing guests across Scandinavia and throughout SAS' comprehensive network to seamlessly connect to Halifax and Atlantic Canada. This means East Coast Canadians can welcome even more guests from across Europe throughout the busy summer travel season, strengthening tourism, supporting local businesses and making it easier for friends and family to connect seaside.

WestJet's service between Copenhagen and Halifax operates four days per week during the summer months and complements WestJet's ongoing codeshare connections to Scandinavia. The airline currently offers codeshare access beyond WestJet's transatlantic flights between Calgary and Paris, and Calgary and London, as previously announced late last year.

New codeshare bookings are now available through travel agents, WestJet.com or the WestJet app.

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership