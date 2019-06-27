Anova Fertility & Reproductive Health Primed for Growth Following Partnership with Persistence Capital Partners

Founded three years ago to the day by Dr. Marjorie Dixon, Chief Executive Officer, Anova boasts a state-of-the-art embryology laboratory and a clinic inspired by Dr. Dixon's desire to improve the patient experience and humanize treatment in fertility care. Keeping quality patient care at the forefront, PCP will work closely with Anova's management team on a number of strategic initiatives to support future growth. These initiatives include, opening new clinics, pursuing investment and partnership opportunities, creating a collaborative and 'cutting edge' environment for physicians and other healthcare practitioners, and investing in the best global technologies and techniques to help Canadians grow their families.

"We believe Anova has an exciting growth trajectory ahead and we look forward to working with Dr. Dixon, and her team, to build a leading company in this dynamic market with growth coming from increased awareness, improved technology, improved success rates, and the rising prevalence of infertility in Canadians," said Adrianna Czornyj, Partner at PCP. "Anova has the most sophisticated and proficient lab and the highest patient success rates we've seen in Canada. Our investment is a recognition of the hard work and dedication of the Anova team over the past three years, led by an entrepreneurial physician CEO with a compelling vision for patient care across Canada. We look forward to helping Anova expand its footprint to help more Canadians access patient-centric fertility and reproductive care. I am proud to be working with an organization dedicated to women's health and helping families."

"This is a very exciting time for Anova," added Dr. Dixon. "Assisted fertility can be stressful and disarming. Since day one, we strived to elevate the patient experience by creating a humanizing and caring environment. Now, on the birthday of our clinic's opening, we've received an injection of growth capital to take Anova to the next level. PCP is an ideal partner for us. They have been investing in, running, and growing healthcare businesses in Canada for over 30 years. PCP understands our mission and vision, and they share similar values, including our strong focus on quality and patient care. We endeavored to achieve what was previously deemed impossible in our industry. This culminated in a clinic with a stellar team whose mission was to bring that dream and vision to fruition."

Stuart M. Elman, Managing Partner at PCP, said, "Investing in and supporting game-changing Canadian healthcare businesses is at the core of what PCP does. We are proud to welcome Anova and its team to the PCP group of portfolio companies. Anova is our second investment in our most recent fund, as we continue to execute on our proven investment strategy."

