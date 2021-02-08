Annual Moose-Hunting Trip in 2011 Starts National Conversation About Gender-Based Domestic Violence

February 11, 2021 Marks Ten Years of Campaign Against Gender-Based Domestic Violence

VICTORIA, BC, Feb. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Moose Hide Campaign, a grassroots movement aimed at ending gender-based and domestic violence, will hold its annual day of ceremony, fasting and action on February 11th.

The day includes keynote addresses from Quebec-based Indigenous activist Michèle Audette, previous commissioner with the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, Swil Kanim, a U.S. army veteran and Indigenous storyteller and musician and Tia Wood, a young Indigenous TikTok artist. Indigenous leaders will also participate and there are a number of live, interactive virtual workshops, addressing issues of reconciliation, gender-based violence, and traditional Indigenous cultural teachings on wellness practices and healthy gender roles. More information about those can be found here.

There are also specific workshops for the over 75,000 students and teachers expected to participate on the day.

This year marks the Campaign's 10th anniversary – and is even more urgent as economic hardship and social isolation due to the pandemic has led to a significant increase in domestic violence. More than 6,000 women and children are housed in emergency shelters each night across Canada, seeking refuge from abuse.

The Moose Hide Campaign was created by Paul and Raven Lacerte, a First Nation father and daughter. Ten years ago, while on their annual moose-hunting trip, on their traditional Carrier First Nations territory along the Highway of Tears, where so many Indigenous women were murdered or went missing, they were inspired to launch an initiative to educate men and boys to stop the cycle of violence toward women and children.

The hunt was a success and as they harvested the moose, Raven and Paul, struck by their surroundings, came up with the idea of using the hide as their emblem for their campaign, to encourage Indigenous and non-Indigenous people to work together to end violence against women and children.

Wearing the moose hide pin is an act of reconciliation and signifies one's commitment to honour, respect and protect the women and children in your life and speak out against gender-based and domestic violence.

Violence is preventable. The Moose Hide Campaign is inspired by the belief that men and boys also need to take action to end violence and develop a culture of healthy masculinity across Canadian society. Together, Paul and Raven are taking this issue out of the shadows and shining a spotlight on it.

So far, the Moose Hide Campaign has given out over two million moose hide pins. Each pin, according to independent research, leads to at least five conversations about working together to end violence against women and children. The Moose Hide Campaign has a vision of 10 million Canadians wearing and sharing their moose hide pins, and 1 Million Canadians fasting together in ceremony to end violence against women and children. "Fasting" says Paul Lacerte "is a key part of the Moose Hide Campaign's work and is an important ceremonial practice for traditional cultures throughout the world. It's one way to deepen our personal and collective commitment and has often been part of bringing about social change. All Canadians are invited to fast with us for the day."

Moose Hide Campaign Day is a national event and for the first time will be held virtually. The campaign has strong engagement across the country. First Nation leaders, politicians including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, premiers, senators, along with celebrities and sports figures join hundreds of thousands of Canadians in wearing the small square piece of moose hide that symbolizes the movement.

