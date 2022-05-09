Annual Moose Hide Campaign Day shines a light on systemic gender-based violence in Canada

Indigenous women and girls are 12 times more likely to be murdered or to go missing than members of any other demographic group in Canada. The pandemic has only served to make these issues worse.

We see from all the daily news coverage of sexual misconduct and abuse across our society, and from the discovery of unmarked graves at former residential schools across Canada, that we are a country where women, and in particular Indigenous women and children, have not in the past, nor now, received the love, respect, honour and protections that are their birthright.

"In the wake of increased domestic violence and the discovery of unmarked graves at former residential schools, bringing an end to gender-based and domestic violence may feel like an insurmountable challenge ---but make no mistake – this has all been preventable," says Raven Lacerte, Co-founder, Moose Hide Campaign. "We need to develop a culture of safety, love and respect for all women and children. And a critical first step is healthy masculinity. We can all help do that, by wearing a pin, continuing these conversations, and inspiring men, boys, and all Canadians to take action and help."

For more than a decade, the Moose Hide Campaign has driven conversations, education, and grassroots action to address gender-based and domestic violence and the ongoing impact of colonization. The Campaign was created by Paul and Raven Lacerte, an Indigenous father and daughter while on their annual moose-hunting trip in their traditional First Nations territory. They got a moose near the Highway of Tears, which now cuts through their traditional hunting grounds. The juxtaposition of the beauty of their land and their ceremonial practices with the darkness of this infamous highway gave birth to the inspiration for the Moose Hide Campaign.

The moose hide is considered good medicine in many Indigenous cultures, and the Moose Hide Campaign offers the moose hide pins as a medicine for a social illness that continues to impact Canadians from all cultures, backgrounds, and socio-economic statuses. Wearing the moose hide pin signifies your commitment to honour, respect, and protect the women and children in your life.

The moose hide pin is not a badge of honour but an acknowledgement that each of us individually and collectively need to take a stand and to deepen our resolve to create a society were all women and children are free from violence.

Canadians from coast to coast to coast and from all backgrounds, communities, cultures, and gender identities are encouraged to join the Moose Hide Campaign. And all Canadians are invited to join this year's Moose Hide Campaign Day via livestream. Moose Hide Campaign Day is a day of ceremony, commitment, and action where participants are invited to join in traditional ceremonies, learn from the interactive online workshops-many facilitated by traditional knowledge keepers-and hear from the keynote speakers and the campaign co-founders.

This year, Moose Hide Campaign Day includes keynote addresses from Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada and the Honourable Murray Sinclair, the recent recipient of the 3-millionth moose hide pin. Across Canada pins are now being worn by students, politicians, business leaders and regular Canadians who have joined the cause to end violence against all women and children.

The Moose Hide Campaign's national momentum gives Canadians who are looking to participate in our nation's journey of reconciliation an accessible and important path forward and an opportunity to help stop violence in our communities once and for all.

"Our campaign is about ending violence against women and children, and this starts with meaningful conversations," said Paul Lacerte, Co-founder, Moose Hide Campaign. "We need to talk about this issue, and we need to turn those words into actions, and these actions can create lasting change."

With each pin having been shown to spark 5 conversations, the Moose Hide Campaign has inspired over 15 million conversations about domestic violence since its inception, but there is still a long road ahead in the journey for change.

"The moose hide pins are a medicine for a deep social illness impacting far too many people," said David Stevenson, CEO, Moose Hide Campaign. "We invite all Canadians to join in on Moose Hide Campaign Day-and if they feel called, -to fast with us in ceremony to deepen our collective commitment to create a country free of violence."

Moose Hide Campaign Day is a national ceremony, and once again will take place virtually so all Canadians across the country can participate and show their support.

Media are invited to participate in Moose Hide Campaign Day and can register at: moosehidecampaign.ca

