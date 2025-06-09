YELLOWKNIFE, NT, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Federal, provincial and territorial ministers responsible for the Canadian Francophonie will attend the annual meeting of the Ministers' Council on the Canadian Francophonie in Yellowknife on June 26-27.

There will be a photo opportunity for media on Friday June 27, at 11:10 a.m. MDT at the Explorer Hotel, Katimavik B-C Room, 4825 49 Avenue. At 12:00 p.m., Northwest Territories' Minister of Education, Culture and Employment, Caitlin Cleveland, and federal Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, Steven Guilbeault, will host a press conference, in the Katimavik A Room.

Media who plan to attend in person or by video conference must register by 4 p.m. MDT on Thursday, June 26, 2025, using the contact information below.

Media Contact: Thierry Lavoie, Email: [email protected]