MONTREAL, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Cancer Research Society (CRS) is awarding 90 new research grants valued at $10.8 million as part of its annual competition. It is an all-time record for the organization for a second year in a row. The grants are awarded to some of the most promising cancer research projects in Canada.

As part of its annual competition, the CRS receives hundreds of applications from researchers and clinicians throughout Canada who are seeking a $120,000, 2-year grant for a cancer research project. The financial support is awarded to projects retained through a rigorous selection process conducted via peer evaluation committees which this year were composed of 85 researchers and clinicians who generously volunteered their time.

"The Cancer Research Society is an undisputed leader in Canada's research sector. Our vision for the last 75 years has been to outsmart cancer by providing the necessary financial support to brilliant researchers across Canada whose research projects are both innovative and promising.

This announcement further demonstrates our impact on cancer research and inevitably on cancer patients and their families."

–Manon Pepin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Cancer Research Society

Whether it is to counter the adverse effects of certain cancer drugs or detect breast cancer with a blood test, discover some of the innovative proposals of researchers who received a grant by clicking here. The complete list of all researchers selected within the framework of the competition is also available on the CRS website.

"We are very proud of the excitement our competition has generated within the scientific community and among leading researchers. All of the selected projects have a real potential to lead to breakthroughs that will ultimately have an impact in the cancer research ecosystem."

–Dajan O'Donnell, Ph.D., Director of Scientific Affairs and Partnerships at the Cancer Research Society

The support offered by the CRS is made possible thanks to the generosity of thousands of donors and partners who co-fund certain grants, including Ovarian Cancer Canada, the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation, the Canadian Institutes of Health Research - Institute of Cancer Research, the Canadian Institutes of Health Research - Institute of Musculoskeletal Health and Arthritis, and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada.

Furthermore, CRS continues to fund grants and scholarships from previous years, as well as some research projects aimed at various types of cancer in partnership with other organizations.

About the Cancer Research Society

Founded in 1945, the Cancer Research Society is one of the only Canadian organizations exclusively dedicated to research against all types of cancer. Since its inception, the Society has supported thousands of researchers who have made significant advances in cancer prevention, screening and treatment. Thanks to the generosity of partners and donors throughout Canada, the Society has distributed over $353 million in research grants and scholarships since its creation.

