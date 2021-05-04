Annual Chinese radiothon raises $410,000 for Scarborough's hospitals during COVID-19's intense third wave

The event surpassed its fundraising goal to support the highest priority needs at Scarborough Health Network

SCARBOROUGH, ON, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - More than $410,000 was raised for Scarborough's community hospitals on Thursday, April 22 as Scarborough Health Network (SHN) Foundation once again hit the airwaves for the annual Chinese Radiothon event. Live-to-air on Sing Tao A1 Chinese Radio AM 1540, the all-day event invited listeners to hear unique stories from SHN patients, physicians, nurses, staff, and volunteers and to help shape the future of health care in Scarborough through their donations.

This year's event supports SHN's highest priority needs, including the purchase of urgently needed medical equipment across our three hospitals – Birchmount, Centenary and General – which helps keep our hospital teams and patients safe and healthy. With an initial goal of $250,000, support came pouring in throughout the day with both online and telephone donations. Thanks to the incredible generosity of our community, donors, volunteers and sponsors, including presenting sponsor Prime+Care Health Centre, a final fundraising total of $410,000 was reached by the event's end.

SHN Foundation's annual Chinese Radiothon has become a signature event within the Chinese community in Scarborough and across our neighbouring communities. This important event has raised valuable funds every year that directly impacts the SHN hospitals, as well as the patients and families that use and benefit from their services. Last year's Radiothon event alone raised a record-breaking $500,000 for SHN's COVID-19 Emergency Fund, which supported urgent needs across the Health Network in response to the ongoing pandemic.

Elizabeth Buller, President & CEO, SHN

"We continue to be comforted and humbled by the outpouring of support from our donors and community, especially as we battle this third wave of COVID-19. Their unwavering generosity is truly inspiring and these donations enable Scarborough Health Network to provide the highest level of care for our patients and their families, right here in Scarborough."

Dr. Norman Chu, Chief & Medical Director of Emergency Medicine, SHN

"This support is simply amazing. As a frontline health care worker, it warms my heart that the community is behind us. Not only does it energize us, but the important donations for equipment allows all of our doctors and staff to do their best work. Thank you."

Alicia Vandermeer, President & CEO, SHN Foundation

"Our Scarborough hospitals face a huge gap between the exceptional quality of care we provide and the outdated facilities in which our teams provide that care. These funds will not only support our frontline heroes as they battle the third wave of COVID-19, but will help to close this gap give our talented health care teams the tools and equipment they need to continue caring for Scarborough long into the future."

David Maung, President, Floors At Work and SHN Foundation Donor

"I'm honoured to support the Radiothon every year and the care that SHN provides. I always say we should help thy neighbour, and I know that by supporting Scarborough's hospitals I am supporting my neighbour."

Ryan Baillie, Vice President, Community Development, SHN Foundation

"We are incredibly grateful to the donors, sponsors, speakers and listeners who made this year's Radiothon a huge success. As our hospitals and frontline staff continue to navigate the intense challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic's third wave, it is encouraging to know our community is continuing to support our health care heroes."

About Scarborough Health Network Foundation

Situated in one of Canada's most diverse communities, Scarborough Health Network (SHN) Foundation inspires the support necessary to improve patients' lives through exceptional care at Scarborough Health Network across three hospitals and eight satellite sites. Since its inception, the Foundation has worked with generous donors, volunteers and community members to raise funds needed to build state-of-the-art infrastructure and purchase the latest medical technology, supporting the SHN's vision to be Canada's leading community teaching health network.

About Scarborough Health Network

Across our three hospitals and eight satellite sites, Scarborough Health Network (SHN) is shaping the future of care. Our many programs and services are designed around the needs of one of Canada's most vibrant and diverse communities. We are home to North America's largest nephrology program, as well as the designated cardiac care and spine centre for Scarborough and surrounding communities to the east. We are proud to be a community-affiliated teaching site for the University of Toronto and partner with a number of other universities and colleges, helping to train the next generation of health care professionals. Learn more at shn.ca.

