"Based on the success on our inaugural Porsche Esports Sprint Challenge Canada in 2020 we are delighted to be able to offer a new enhanced program to reach passionate fans of the brand and Canadian racers in a compelling virtual format," said Marc Ouayoun, President and CEO, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. "Our new partnership with Fanatec and a recognition from the FIA affiliate GDS ASN Canada solidifies how professional this virtual race series is - we can't wait for the digital green flag to wave."

Following the qualifying phase in the 911 GT3 Cup car, the top 40 entrants with the fastest average lap times will be eligible to enter the field that includes two separate classes. The top-performing 20 entrants will be placed in the 911 GT3 Cup Car, and the remaining 20 will be entered in the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport class. Here is an overview of the changes for 2021:

Two classes: The 911 GT3 Cup car joins the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport to create two separate classes in each race; 20 racers each for a total grid of 40 cars

Eight venues: World-renowned racetracks Nürburgring, Interlagos, Suzuka, Le Mans, Laguna Seca, and Hockenheim are added this year; Both Canadian venues (Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve and Canadian Tire Motorsport Park) remain and bookend the race schedule

The full eight race schedule to be live streamed on various platforms including Facebook, YouTube, and the Porsche Twitch channel

FIA affiliate GDS ASN Canada recognizes the program as a national sim-racing competition

Officiating will be conducted by the same group as in the Porsche TAG Heuer eSports Supercup

The addition of the 911 GT3 Cup Car to the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport on track brings an entirely new level of competition for all – having to manage traffic and having two separate classes racing simultaneously. Based on the 991.2 generation of the iconic sports car, the 911 GT3 Cup car will push competitors to the limit with car control and race craft. The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport has a well-known and proven formula: lightweight and well-balanced performance. Having the two cars competing simultaneously will heighten the on-track excitement and offers all racers a chance to win compelling prizes worth a total value of approximately $20,000.

At the end of the eight-race schedule, points will be added to determine the final position in the standings of both classes and crown winners for the 2021 Porsche Esports Sprint Challenge Canada. This will give each champion the opportunity to extend their driving skills in real-life at a Porsche Track Experience program. Podium finishers in both classes will earn new simulator hardware from Porsche Canada's partner Fanatec. Each participant among the 40 sim-racers will earn Porsche prizes and iRacing credits.

Race schedule:

Qualifying – January 29 – February 11, 2021

Race #1 @ Circuit Gilles Villeneuve – February 18, 2021, 8 PM ET

Race #2 @ Nürburgring – March 4, 2021, 8 PM ET

Race #3 @ Interlagos – March 18, 2021, 8 PM ET

Race #4 @ Suzuka – April 1, 2021, 8 PM ET

Race #5 @ Le Mans – April 15, 2021, 8 PM ET

Race #6 @ Laguna Seca – April 29, 2021, 8 PM ET

Race #7 @ Hockenheim – May 13, 2021, 8 PM ET

Race #8 @ Canadian Tire Motorsport Park – May 27, 2021, 8 PM ET

Visit https://www.iracing.com/porscheesportssprintchallengecanada/ for full series details as well as to learn how to qualify.

About iRacing.com:

The world leader in the online racing simulation and gaming market, iRacing was founded in 2004 by Dave Kaemmer and John Henry. Kaemmer was co-founder of Papyrus Design Group, developers of award-winning racing simulations including "Grand Prix Legends" and NASCAR 2003." Henry is principal owner of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club, as well as co-owner of NASCAR's Roush Fenway Racing. iRacing.com has developed dozens of formal partnerships in the motorsport industry to help create the most authentic racing simulation in the world.

About Fanatec:

Fanatec is the leading brand for dedicated sim racing hardware, including force feedback steering wheels, pedals, and complete cockpits for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC-based racing simulators. Based in Germany, the company has more than 20 years of experience in developing and manufacturing sim racing equipment, constantly striving for innovation and quality. Fanatec is the official hardware partner for several different esports series, including F1 Esports Pro Series, the eSport WRC Championship, and SRO E-sport GT Series, with the sim racing hardware being an integral part of the live broadcasts all over the world. The Fanatec ecosystem of hardware is the broadest in the industry, allowing users to combine different Fanatec wheels and accessories seamlessly, including licensed Xbox and PlayStation equipment that is ready for the new generation of home consoles.

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 50 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 21 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2020, Porsche sold 7,402 units in Canada.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

