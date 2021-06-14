Better-for-You, Divine Indulgence The Häagen-Dazs DIVINE Collection allows Canadians to have the best of both worlds: the decadent and creamy ice cream experience they crave, with reduced fat, sugar and calories. Crafted with a commitment to transforming the finest, simplest ingredients into extraordinary ice cream, Häagen-Dazs DIVINE captures the signature creamy taste and texture of classic Häagen-Dazs in every spoon – proof that when you start simple, extraordinary things can happen.

"In a time when more and more Canadians are increasingly focused on wellness and mindful eating, we wanted to provide a lightened indulgence with zero taste or texture compromise which we know is so important when it comes to ice cream. Häagen-Dazs DIVINE offers the same creaminess of our signature Häagen-Dazs ice cream, in a lower fat, sugar and calorie version," says Juliane Trenholme, Vice President, Marketing, Ice Cream, Nestlé Canada. "We hope everyone has the chance to taste this collection to see just how divine they are!"

A DIVINE Collection of Flavours

The Häagen-Dazs DIVINE collection comes in three decadent ice cream flavours, including:

Chocolate Chunk Brownie (475ML tub): Rich chocolate light ice cream mixed with chocolate fudge chunks and chewy brownie pieces.

Rich chocolate light ice cream mixed with chocolate fudge chunks and chewy brownie pieces. Raspberry Cheesecake (475ML tub): Creamy cheesecake light ice cream swirled with raspberry ripple and graham crunch pieces.

Creamy cheesecake light ice cream swirled with raspberry ripple and graham crunch pieces. Vanilla Caramel Pretzel (475ML tub): Velvety vanilla light ice cream with caramel sauce and cocoa-covered pretzel pieces.

Häagen-Dazs DIVINE is now available at retailers across Canada with an MSRP of $6.99 per 475ML tub.

Visit www.haagen-dazs.ca or follow @haagendazsca on Instagram or Facebook to learn more about Häagen-Dazs DIVINE.

Häagen-Dazs Sustainable Packaging Transformation Journey

Built on a passion for transforming the simple into the extraordinary, all Häagen-Dazs ice cream bar cartons are fully recyclable, and the brand is working towards ensuring that 100% of its packaging is reusable or recyclable by 2025. In February 2021, Häagen-Dazs partnered with LOOP, a first-of-its-kind circular shopping platform from TerraCycle, allowing Häagen-Dazs fans to order their favourite Häagen-Dazs flavours directly to their door in a new fully reusable container. With this Canadian launch, ice cream lovers have been able to indulge with zero waste, helping preserve the planet for future generations.

About Nestlé Canada

Nestlé is the world's largest food and beverage company present in 189 countries. Nestlé in Canada locally manufactures and/or distributes some of the world's most recognized and trusted brands. Its 3,700 + employees in locations across Canada are committed to Nestlé's purpose of enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future. In 2016, Nestlé celebrated its 150-year anniversary, and has been present in Canada since 1887. More information and details are available at www.corporate.nestle.ca.

SOURCE Häagen-Dazs

For further information: For more information, or to request an interview with a spokesperson, please contact: Lexa Newell, Strategic Objectives, 647-802-2363, [email protected]; Nestlé Media Line: 416-218-2688, [email protected]