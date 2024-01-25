Announcing the Inaugural List of Best Workplaces for Commuters Canada

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Eight Canadian-based organizations have been named 2024 Best Workplaces for Commuters (BWC), which includes Best Universities and Best Sites for Commuters, in the inaugural year of the BWC program in Canada.

These eight organizations collectively offer exceptional commuter benefits such as carpool ride matching, connections to transit, onsite amenities, remote work, and for Toronto-based organizations, membership in the Smart Commute program, across 26 locations to over 92,000 employees, tenants, and students.

"In our inaugural year of releasing the 2024 Best Workplaces for Commuters Canada list, we are proud that these eight workplaces exemplify a strong commitment to investing in sustainable employee commuting, which helps organizations attract and retain strong talent and reduce the cost of commuting, GHG emissions, and congestion in our major Canadian cities," said Kelly Bray, Associate Director Best Workplaces for Commuters at pointA.

"We are very excited to include Canadian-based workplaces on the list of Best Workplaces for Commuters," said Julie Bond, Program Manager for Best Workplaces for Commuters. "Employers that make this list demonstrate an exemplary commitment to their employees, offering commute programs, like remote work, shuttles, and bicycle-friendly amenities, that empower their employees to be successful at work while also supporting their individual needs."

To receive the designation, employers work with pointA to implement sustainable commuting programs and submit an application to demonstrate they promote transportation choices for employees that meet the BWC National Standard of Excellence.

To see the full list, visit www.bestworkplaces.org

About Best Workplaces for Commuters (www.bestworkplaces.org)

Best Workplaces for Commuters is the national authority on recognizing and assisting workplaces that provide exceptional commuter benefits to employees. More than a recognition program, BWC provides the necessary assistance to create and sustain employer-provided commuter benefit programs, and offers recognition and tailored support for employers, universities, and sites. The program is managed by the Center for Urban Transportation Research (CUTR) at the University of South Florida with support from the Florida Department of Transportation.

About pointA (https://pointa.ca/bwc )

Over the past 20 years, pointA has been a leader in customized commuting solutions, connecting people to the places they want to go, using transportation options that benefit the environment, the economy, and the well-being of Canada's communities. It is the delivery partner for the BWC program in Canada.

