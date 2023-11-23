Announcing the 2023 Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™, Canada's Most Admired CEO™, and Canada's Most Admired CPCO™ Winners

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Waterstone Human Capital, Canada's leading cultural talent advisory firm, has announced the 2023 winners of the Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™, Canada's Most Admired CEO™, and Canada's Most Admired Chief People and Culture Officer™ (CPCO) program. This national program recognizes best-in-class Canadian organizations, CEOs, and CPCOs for fostering high performance corporate cultures that help sustain a competitive advantage.

"The 2023 Canada's Most Admired award recipients exemplify how culture drives performance, especially in the face of economic uncertainty and other recruitment and retention challenges," says Marty Parker, President and CEO of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of the Canada's Most Admired™ program. "This year's winners are leveraging culture to drive growth and success in today's highly competitive talent market through the acquisition, retention, and optimization of high-performance leaders, teams, and corporate cultures."

Award winners are recognized in five categories including Enterprise, Mid-Market, Growth, Emerging, and the Non-Profit and Broader Public Sector. New for 2023, Waterstone Human Capital launched the Canada's Most Admired CPCO™ Awards, which shine a spotlight on CPCOs across Canada who drive the people and talent strategy of their organizations to achieve exceptional growth and performance. The Canada's Most Admired CEO program has also grown to include a Social Purpose Innovator award, given out in partnership with MacKay CEO Forums.

"This year's winning leaders and organizations actively craft culture in alignment with their purpose and values every day, and help drive culture as competitive advantage," says Parker. "On behalf of Waterstone Human Capital and our partners, we look forward to celebrating this year's winners and the impact culture is having on their success."

Canada's Most Admired™ CEOs of 2023

Enterprise: Curtis Stange , President and CEO, ATB Financial ( Edmonton, AB )

, President and CEO, ATB Financial ( ) Mid-Market: Ratana Stephens , Co-Founder and CEO (Retired), Nature's Path Foods ( Richmond, BC )

, Co-Founder and CEO (Retired), Nature's Path Foods ( ) Growth: Chief Terry Paul , CEO, Membertou Development Corporation ( Membertou, NS )

, CEO, Membertou Development Corporation ( ) Emerging : Rebecca Kacaba , CEO and Co-Founder, DealMaker ( Toronto, ON )

, CEO and Co-Founder, DealMaker ( ) Non-Profit and Broader Public Sector: Jennifer Gillivan , President and CEO, IWK Foundation ( Halifax, NS )

, President and CEO, IWK Foundation ( ) MacKay CEO Forums Social Purpose Innovator: Rob Miller , CEO and Co-Founder, Miller Titerle Law Corporation ( Vancouver, BC )

Canada's Most Admired™ CPCOs of 2023

Enterprise: Norm Sabapathy , Executive Vice President, People, Communications and Technology, Cadillac Fairview Corporation ( Toronto, ON )

, Executive Vice President, People, Communications and Technology, Cadillac Fairview Corporation ( ) Mid-Market: Cheryl Kerrigan , Chief People Officer, BlueCat ( Toronto, ON )

, Chief People Officer, BlueCat ( ) Growth: Christine Vigna , Chief People Officer, Dejero Labs Inc. ( Waterloo, ON )

, Chief People Officer, Dejero Labs Inc. ( ) Emerging: Stephanie Silver, VP, People and Culture, North Strategic, Notch Video and MSL Group ( Toronto, ON )

) Non-Profit and Broader Public Sector: Shaun Simms , Chief People, Communications and Strategy Officer, Ottawa Community Housing ( Ottawa, ON )

Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures of 2023 – Enterprise

AstraZeneca Canada ( Mississauga, ON )

) Bruce Power ( Tiverton, ON )

) Canadian Western Bank Financial Group ( Edmonton, AB )

) Celestica ( Toronto, ON )

) High Liner Foods ( Lunenburg, NS )

) Loblaw Companies Limited ( Brampton, ON )

) Maple Leaf Foods ( Mississauga, ON )

) Purolator ( Mississauga, ON )

) SAP Canada ( Toronto, ON )

( ) STEMCELL Technologies ( Vancouver, BC )

Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures of 2023 – Mid-Market

Behaviour Interactive ( Montreal, QC )

) D2L Corporation ( Kitchener, ON )

) East Side Games ( Vancouver, BC )

) First West Credit Union ( Langley, BC )

) G Adventures ( Toronto, ON )

) Interac Corp ( Toronto, ON )

) Massilly North America Inc. ( Brantford, ON )

) Monos ( North Vancouver, BC )

) Odlum Brown Limited ( Vancouver, BC )

) Rümi Powered by ATCO ( Calgary, AB )

Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures of 2023 – Growth

Big Blue Bubble Inc. ( London, ON )

) Centra Windows ( Langley, BC )

) Det'on Cho Group of Companies ( Yellowknife, NT )

) East Coast Credit Union ( Dartmouth, NS )

) Hazelview Investments ( Toronto, ON )

) HomeStars ( Toronto, ON )

) Igloo Software ( Kitchener, ON )

) Inline Group Inc. ( Edmonton, AB )

) Loopio ( Toronto, ON )

) Xperigo ( Markham, ON )

Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures of 2023 – Emerging

Gestisoft Inc. ( Montreal, QC )

) Henderson Partners LLP ( Oakville, ON )

) Iversoft Solutions Inc. ( Orleans, ON )

) Kognitive Tech Inc. ( Toronto, ON )

) Kudos ® ( Calgary, AB )

( ) Numinus Wellness ( Vancouver, BC )

) Pagefreezer ( Vancouver, BC )

) PurposeMed ( Calgary, AB )

) SureCall ( Calgary, AB )

) The Poirier Group ( Toronto, ON )

Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures of 2023 – Non-Profit and Broader Public Sector

BCAA ( Burnaby, BC )

) Canuck Place Children's Hospice ( Vancouver, BC )

) Creative Options Regina ( Regina, SK )

) Egg Farmers of Canada ( Ottawa, ON )

( ) Kids Help Phone ( Toronto, ON )

) NorQuest College ( Edmonton, AB )

) Ottawa Community Housing ( Ottawa, ON )

) Scarborough Health Network ( Scarborough, ON )

) Standards Council of Canada ( Ottawa, ON )

( ) Vancouver Airport Authority ( Richmond, BC )

The Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™, Canada's Most Admired CEO™, and Canada's Most Admired CPCO™ awards will be presented at an awards celebration in Toronto on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Tickets will be available online at canadasmostadmired.com in December.

About Waterstone Human Capital

At Waterstone, we inspire organizations to build high performance teams and cultures. We are a leading cultural talent management professional services firm working with entrepreneurial-minded, high-growth organizations that see culture as their single greatest asset. We support organizations in unleashing the power of their corporate culture to drive growth and performance through: our best-in-class executive search and recruitment practice; and the Waterstone Culture Institute, a proven resource for organizations looking for culture transformation, culture measurement and advisory, leadership assessment, and leadership and team development services. Waterstone is also the founder of the Canada's Most Admired Awards programs. These national programs annually recognize best-in-class Canadian organizations, CEOs, and Chief People and Culture Officers for fostering cultures that enhance performance and help sustain a competitive advantage.

For more information, please visit waterstonehc.com or canadasmostadmired.com

SOURCE Waterstone Human Capital

For further information: For media inquiries: Robyn Levy, Program Manager - Most Admired Awards, 647-505-4536, [email protected]