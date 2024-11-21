Announcing the 2024 Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™, Canada's Most Admired CEO™, and Canada's Most Admired CPCO™ Winners

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Fifty-six top organizations and 11 high-performance leaders from across Canada have been named the 2024 winners of the Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™, Canada's Most Admired CEO™, and Canada's Most Admired Chief People and Culture Officer™ (CPCO) Awards.

Founded by Waterstone Human Capital, Canada's leading cultural talent advisory firm, the Canada's Most Admired™ Awards program is where the very best practices in high-performance culture and leadership are celebrated.

"These awards recognize the very best in high performance corporate culture—those leaders and organizations that have built and nurtured performance-driven cultures and that are at the forefront of culture best practices," says Marty Parker, President and CEO of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of the Canada's Most Admired™ program. "This year's winners actively craft high-performance cultures and serve as an inspiration for others who want to do the same."

Canada's Most Admired™ CEOs of 2024

Enterprise: Rob Mionis , President and CEO, Celestica ( Toronto, ON )

, President and CEO, Celestica ( ) Mid-Market: Victor Tam , CEO and Co-founder, Monos ( Vancouver, BC )

, CEO and Co-founder, Monos ( ) Growth: Mike Kessel , CEO and President, Cleveland Clinic Canada ( Toronto, ON )

, CEO and President, Cleveland Clinic Canada ( ) Emerging : Jennie Coleman , President, Equifruit ( Montreal, QC )

, President, Equifruit ( ) Non-Profit and Broader Public Sector: Michael Anhorn , CEO, Canadian Mental Health Association, Toronto Branch ( Toronto, ON )

, CEO, Canadian Mental Health Association, Branch ( ) MacKay CEO Forums Social Purpose Innovator: Cathy Thorpe , President and CEO, Nurse Next Door ( Vancouver, BC )

Canada's Most Admired™ CPCOs of 2024

Enterprise: Rashid Wasti , Executive Vice President and Chief Talent Officer, Weston Group of Companies ( Toronto, ON )

, Executive Vice President and Chief Talent Officer, of Companies ( ) Mid-Market: Tracy Young-McLean , Vice President/CHRO, Rise Air ( Saskatoon, SK )

, Vice President/CHRO, Rise Air ( ) Growth: Agata Zasada , Chief People Experience Officer, Paystone ( Vancouver, BC )

, Chief People Experience Officer, Paystone ( ) Emerging: Cerys Cook , Chief People Officer, Swift Medical Inc. ( Toronto, ON )

, Chief People Officer, Swift Medical Inc. ( ) Non-Profit and Broader Public Sector: Michele James , Executive Vice President, People and Transformation, Scarborough Health Network ( Toronto, ON )

Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures of 2024 – Enterprise

Bayer Canada ( Mississauga, ON )

( ) Bimbo Canada ( Etobicoke, ON )

( ) BMO ( Toronto, ON )

) Compass Group Canada ( Mississauga, ON )

) goeasy Ltd. ( Mississauga, ON )

) Longo's ( Vaughan, ON )

) Manulife ( Toronto, ON )

) Mattamy Homes ( Toronto, ON )

) Nestlé Canada Inc. ( North York, ON )

) Nissan Canada Inc. ( Mississauga, ON )

) PointClickCare Technologies ( Toronto, ON )

) Questrade Financial Group ( Toronto, ON )

) RioCan REIT ( Toronto, ON )

Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures of 2024 – Mid-Market

Acuitas Therapeutics Inc. ( Vancouver, BC )

) Book Depot ( Thorold, ON )

) Flipp Operations ( Etobicoke, ON )

) The Great Little Box Company Ltd. ( Richmond, BC )

) KUBRA ( Mississauga, ON )

) MCAN Financial Group ( Toronto, ON )

) QSL International (Québec City, QC)

Securiguard Services Limited ( Vancouver, BC )

) Superior Glove Works ( Acton, ON )

) Trico Homes ( Calgary, AB )

Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures of 2024 – Growth

4Seasons Transportation ( Calgary, AB )

) Accent Inns Inc. ( Victoria, BC )

) Copperleaf ( Vancouver, BC )

) Cowan Insurance Group ( Cambridge, ON )

) Fireball Equipment Ltd. ( Edmonton, AB )

) Fresh Tracks Canada ( Vancouver, BC )

) Hotspex Media Inc ( Toronto, ON )

) Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. ( Oakville, ON )

) Security Compass ( Toronto, ON )

) Sharethrough Inc. ( Montreal, QC )

) StarFish Medical ( Victoria, BC )

) The Travel Corporation ( Toronto, ON )

) Thinkific ( Vancouver, BC )

Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures of 2024 – Emerging

BenchSci ( Toronto, ON )

) Charitable Impact ( Vancouver, BC )

) Coconut Software ( Saskatoon, SK )

) Insurance Insight Inc. ( Oakville, ON )

) Jan Kelley ( Burlington, ON )

( ) Miller Titerle + Co. ( Vancouver, BC )

+ Co. ( ) Righteous Gelato ( Calgary, AB )

) Showpass ( Calgary, AB )

) TLC Solutions ( Vancouver, BC )

) Treefrog Inc. ( Newmarket, ON )

Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures of 2024 – Non-Profit and Broader Public Sector

Canadian Mental Health Association, Toronto Branch ( Toronto, ON )

Branch ( ) Civida ( Edmonton, AB )

) Covenant Health ( Edmonton, AB )

) Cystic Fibrosis Canada ( Toronto, ON )

) Food Banks Canada / Banques alimentaires Canada ( Mississauga, ON )

( ) Goodwill Industries of Alberta ( Edmonton, AB )

( ) Halton Healthcare ( Oakville, ON )

) SE Health ( Markham, ON )

) The Ottawa Hospital ( Ottawa, ON )

) ventureLAB ( Markham, ON )

"On behalf of Waterstone Human Capital and our partners, congratulations to the 2024 award winners," says Parker. "We look forward to celebrating their success and the impact culture is having on their growth and performance."

The Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™, Canada's Most Admired CEO™, and Canada's Most Admired CPCO™ awards will be presented at an awards celebration in Toronto on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. Tickets will be available at canadasmostadmired.com in December.

About Waterstone Human Capital



Better leaders, better cultures, better results. It's no surprise Waterstone's promise has culture right in the middle—the same place where culture sits in every high-performance organization, including ours. Since 2003, we've been providing retained executive search services and leadership and culture advisory services like culture measurement, leadership assessment and leadership, team and culture development to organizations across Canada and the U.S. Over that time, we've been champions and enablers of high-performance leadership and cultures. We built a thriving learning community and ecosystem around it. We share its best practices at summits, in books, and through programs like the Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, CEOs, and Chief People and Culture Officer (CPCO) Awards. And most important of all, we see its impact in our clients' cultures and results every day.

For more information, please visit waterstonehc.com or canadasmostadmired.com

SOURCE Waterstone Human Capital

For media inquiries: Robyn Levy, Program Manager - Most Admired Awards, 647-505-4536, [email protected]