Announcing the 2022 Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ and Canada's Most Admired CEO™ Winners

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Waterstone Human Capital, Canada's leading cultural talent management firm, has announced the 2022 winners of the Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ and Canada's Most Admired CEO™ program. This national program recognizes best-in-class Canadian organizations and CEOs for fostering high performance corporate cultures that help sustain a competitive advantage.

Organizations and CEOs are recognized as national winners in categories including Enterprise, Mid-Market, Growth, Emerging, and the Broader Public Sector. In 2022, for only the second time since the Canada's Most Admired CEO Award was introduced in 2014, the Board of Governors voted to present the Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing leaders who have made an exemplary contribution to corporate culture over the course of their careers.

"At Waterstone we know corporate culture drives performance and that it's an organization's greatest asset," says Marty Parker, President and CEO of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of the Canada's Most Admired™ program. "The 2022 award recipients demonstrate that putting culture at the center of strategy drives growth and accelerates performance. This year's winners are committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and their focus on employee engagement and culture measurement is driving extraordinary results."

In working with culture-focused organizations like this year's award winners, Waterstone has seen the commitment to making culture a competitive advantage help companies: more than double their revenue; quadruple their EBITA CAGR; increase their revenue CAGR; improve their eNPS year over year; and strengthen their recruitment and engagement.

"This year's winning organizations actively craft high-performance cultures and serve as an inspiration for others who want to do the same," says Parker. "On behalf of Waterstone Human Capital and our partners, we look forward to celebrating this year's winners and the impact culture is having on their success."

Canada's Most Admired™ CEOs of 2022

Enterprise: Patrick Dovigi , Founder and CEO, GFL Environmental Inc. ( Vaughan, ON )

, Founder and CEO, GFL Environmental Inc. ( ) Mid-Market: Donald Clow , President and CEO, Crombie REIT ( New Glasgow, NS )

, President and CEO, ( ) Growth: Brendan King , CEO, Vendasta ( Saskatoon, SK )

, CEO, Vendasta ( ) Emerging: Muni Boga , President and CEO, Kudos ( Calgary, AB )

, President and CEO, Kudos ( ) Broader Public Sector: Zahid Salman , President and CEO, Green Shield Canada ( Toronto, ON )

, President and CEO, Green Shield Canada ( ) Lifetime Achievement: John Risley , Chairman and CEO, CFFI Ventures Inc. ( Bedford, NS )

Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures of 2022 – Enterprise

Cadillac Fairview Corporation ( Toronto, ON )

) Capital Power ( Edmonton, AB )

) Cineplex ( Toronto, ON )

) Definity ( Waterloo, ON )

) OMERS, including Oxford Properties ( Toronto, ON )

) The Oppenheimer Group ( Coquitlam, BC )

) Paladin Group of Companies ( Burnaby, BC )

) Reliance Home Comfort ( North York, ON )

) Sleep Country/Dormez-vous ( Brampton, ON )

) TD Bank Group ( Toronto, ON )

Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures of 2022 – Mid-Market

Boston Consulting Group ( Toronto, ON )

) Cactus Restaurants Ltd. ( Vancouver, BC )

) eStruxture Data Centers ( Montreal, QC )

) HomeEquity Bank ( Toronto, ON )

) Klick Health ( Toronto, ON )

) Pizza Pizza Limited ( Toronto, ON )

) SmartSweets ( Vancouver, BC )

) UNI Financial Cooperation ( Caraquet, NB )

) Wave Financial Inc. ( Toronto, ON )

) Weston Forest ( Mississauga, ON )

Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures of 2022 – Growth

Active International ( Markham, ON )

) Alida ( Toronto and Vancouver, BC )

and ) Dejero Labs Inc. ( Waterloo, ON )

) Entuitive (Multi-city)

Fengate Asset Management ( Toronto, ON )

) Optimus SBR ( Toronto, ON )

) Organika Health Products Inc. ( Richmond, BC )

) Scott Construction Group ( Vancouver, BC )

) Vena Solutions ( Toronto, ON )

) Zulu Alpha Kilo ( Toronto, ON )

Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures of 2022 – Emerging

Calvert Home Mortgage Investment Corporation ( Calgary, AB )

) Isaac Operations ( Toronto, ON )

) JAM ( Toronto, ON )

) Jarvis Consulting Group ( Toronto, ON )

) Juno College of Technology ( Toronto, ON )

of Technology ( ) Oak Bay Marine Group ( Victoria, BC )

) Orium ( Toronto, ON )

) Ottawa Sports & Entertainment Group ( Ottawa, ON )

) POD Marketing Inc. ( Calgary, AB )

) Trend Hunter ( Toronto, ON )

) Ultra Shine Group ( Edmonton, AB )

) Vention ( Montreal, QC )

Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures of 2022 – Broader Public Sector

Arthritis Society Canada ( Toronto, ON )

) CAAT Pension Plan ( Toronto, ON )

) Canadian Mental Health Association, York & South Simcoe ( Newmarket, ON )

) Daily Bread Food Bank ( Toronto, ON )

) Fairview Parkwood Communities ( Cambridge and Waterloo, ON )

and ) Green Shield Canada ( Toronto, ON )

) McGill University Health Centre Foundation ( Montreal, QC )

Health Centre Foundation ( ) Metrolinx ( Toronto, ON )

) Michael Garron Hospital/Toronto East Health Network ( Toronto, ON )

) Second Harvest ( Etobicoke, ON )

The Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures and Canada's Most Admired™ CEO awards will be presented at an awards celebration on Wednesday March 1, 2023. The day also includes a Corporate Culture Summit—a learning event focused on corporate culture that features speakers and breakout sessions with past award winners—and a CEO-only Summit, which brings together some of the most senior executives from across Canada to network and share best practices around how to leverage corporate culture as a competitive advantage.

Tickets for all events will be available online at canadasmostadmired.com in December.

About Waterstone Human Capital

At Waterstone Human Capital, we inspire organizations to build high performance cultures. We're a human capital management consulting firm specializing in retained executive search, cultural measurement and assessment, and leadership training and development. We have successfully helped hundreds of entrepreneurial-minded, high-growth organizations across North America recruit, measure and train for fit. Waterstone is also the founder of the Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures and Canada's Most Admired™ CEO programs. These national programs annually recognize best-in-class Canadian organizations and CEOs, for fostering cultures that enhance performance and help sustain a competitive advantage.

For more information, please visit waterstonehc.com or canadasmostadmired.com

