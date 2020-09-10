Announcing HomeBase Café: An exclusive coffee program specially designed for remote workers

Van Houtte Coffee Services innovates to enable employers to bring the benefits of coffee break to their staff at home



MONTREAL, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Van Houtte Coffee Services Inc. (VHCS), Canada's leading business coffee services provider and a subsidiary of Keurig Canada Inc., has designed a new coffee program especially for today's work-at-home reality. The program, HomeBase Café, offers employers creative solutions to help keep employees engaged and maintain the benefits of coffee breaks in the remote-work context. With the majority of Canadian office employees working from home since mid-March, the VHCS team wants to ensure they continue to enjoy regular access to quality coffee, often appreciated as a moment of respite which is key to their wellness.

Employers that would like to offer their employees this one-of-a-kind new program must simply select the monthly coffee allowance plan that best suits their budget. Employees are then prompted to go online to order their favourite tea, hot chocolate or coffee brand—like Van Houtte®, Tim Hortons® or Starbucks®, in K-Cup® pods, pre-ground or whole-bean format—for delivery right to their door.

"A coffee break is a time for stimulating creativity, connecting with an important part of our social network and getting time away from our screens while remaining in our work environment," says Martin Rivard, National Director, Sales and Marketing, Van Houtte Coffee Services. "The pandemic, stay-at-home guidelines and teleworking have changed everything. Here at VHCS, Canadian companies' number one choice for coffee, we wanted to find a way for employers to continue delivering this much-appreciated moment of the day for remote workers."

"We are new owners of three locations in the convenience store industry. We therefore wanted to find a way to thank our employees who embarked on this new adventure with us, all while adapting to a new reality. The HomeBase Café program was a good way to give them this extra motivation!" said Marwan and Karl Rahman, Groupe Belli Inc.

There are three plans available to employers, depending on their needs and budget: Mocha Lounge, Java Bistro and Coffee Corner. All of them feature a 15% employee discount on beverages, while the amount of the monthly bill covered by the employer varies depending on the plan chosen. Employers can also adjust their plan and budget from month to month to suit their groups of employees. HomeBase Café also includes a Bring Your Team Together contest, in which companies who are interested in the program are eligible to win a prize valued at $3,250 and comprised of twenty-five (25) Keurig® K-Mini® coffee makers and a total of twenty-five (25) $50 coffee vouchers to be redeemed online by their employees.

To learn more about the HomeBase Café program, visit http://www.homebasecafe.ca.

About Van Houtte Coffee Services Inc.

Van Houtte Coffee Services Inc. is one of Canada's leading commercial coffee services provider. It offers innovative beverage services tailored to each specific industry sector through worry-free maintenance and delivery services, paired with a broad range of premium coffees, teas and other beverages in a variety of formats, and high-performance reliable multi-feature brewers, including Keurig® single-serve and bean-to-cup coffee makers. The organization is dedicated to offering local and regional businesses, national corporations and foodservice providers alike diversified solutions that meet their needs. Its national standing is rooted in its local presence, allowing it to serve hotels, universities and colleges, healthcare institutions, restaurants, gas stations and convenience stores with all the benefits of a large corporation while giving them the personalized service of a smaller provider.

From its 30 service branches located strategically across the country, it serves over one million cups of coffee every day through over 30,000 business customers. Van Houtte Coffee Services Inc. is a Keurig Canada Inc. subsidiary, operating as Keurig Dr Pepper Canada, whose head office and roasting plant are located in Montreal.

About Keurig Dr Pepper Canada

Keurig Dr Pepper Canada is the business name under which Keurig Canada Inc. and Canada Dry Mott's Inc. operate. From coast to coast, the Company provides a broad range of beverages for every need, available everywhere people shop and consume. Keurig Dr Pepper Canada offers a wide variety of hot and cold beverages marketed under more than 60 flagship brands, including Canada Dry®, Mott's Clamato®, Van Houtte® and Timothy's®; as well as Keurig® single-serve coffee makers.

As part of the Keurig Dr Pepper family, Van Houtte Coffee Services Inc. is also a recognized leader in sustainability thanks to its various programs supporting local and global communities and responsible sourcing, as well as its initiatives to reduce the environmental impact of its operations, while ensuring safe service through its Safety Brewed Together program. Its heritage is a unique combination of the Van Houtte® brand coffee roasting traditions since 1919 and revolutionary technologies, making it a complete and unmatched coffee solution. To learn more about VHCS, visit www.vhcoffeeservices.com. To learn more about the HomeBase Café program, visit www.homebasecafe.ca/.

