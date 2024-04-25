SAINTE-JULIE, QC, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The Alizés Awards, presented by FCC, showcase the successes of Canadian companies in global markets by revealing the finalists in three categories. The Alizés Evening, an initiative of the Group Export Agri-Food, will announce the winners on May 15, 2024, at the Palais des Congrès, in conjunction with SIAL Canada.

"The latest figures demonstrate a steady increase in agri-food exports both in Quebec and across Canada. This growth is attributable, among other factors, to innovation and the export efforts of agri-food companies here, further underscoring the relevance of the Alizés Awards'' emphasizes Martin Lavoie, CEO of Group Export Agri-Food, who analyzes the industry's export statistics year after year.

Three finalists per category have been selected for the Alizés Awards. They have distinguished themselves through their innovative approaches, successes, and conquest of new markets in recent years.

SME Fonds de solidarité FTQ Category

Poseidn

Evive

Turkey Hill Sugarbush

Large Company FCC Category

Bassé Nuts

Gen V

Rustica Foods

Innovative Export Strategy Inno-centre Category

Evive

Gen V

Rustica Foods

"This year, the jury struggled to decide for each category. All submitted applications came from companies demonstrating very remarkable strategies and successes in the agri-food export sector. Deliberation was tough, but we came to a consensus! ", announced Louis Turcotte, President of the Alizés Awards jury and National Vice-President, Corporate financing and Senior accounts at FCC.

Five other members from the agri-food industry comprised the jury : Benoit Tétrault, Director of Private Placements and Impact Investments, Agri-Food and Health, at Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Éric Waterman, Vice President, Agri-Food, at Inno-centre, Karen Trujillo, Director of Commercial Accounts, Quebec Region, at EDC, Pascale Daigneault, Senior Industry Development Officer (Quebec and Nunavut), at Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada's General Directorate of Industry and Market Services, and Martin Lemire, Vice President at Edikom.

The Alizés Evening is made possible through the participation of numerous partners: Farm Credit Canada (FCC), the ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec (MAPAQ), Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC), Inno-centre, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Export Development Canada (EDC), Agro Québec, l'actualité ALIMENTAIRE and SIAL Canada.

The Agri-Food Export Group invites members of Canada's agri-food industry to participate in this event.

Online ticketing: lesprixalizesawards.ca

About the Group Export Agri-Food

The Group Export Agri-Food is the largest association of agri-food product exporters in Canada. Established in 1990, the Association has over the years developed several services and initiated hundreds of activities to facilitate access to markets outside Quebec and international markets for agri-food exporters in Quebec. The Group Export is also the driving force behind the Alizés Awards and the Alizés Evening, held in conjunction with SIAL Canada, of which the organization is a shareholder. Serving as a privileged link between exporters and markets, an essential bridge between the public sector and the industry, the Association works daily to increase the presence of Quebec products worldwide.

SOURCE Groupe Export agroalimentaire Québec Canada

For further information: Anne Vaillancourt, Communications Director, Group Export Agri-Food Quebec-Canada, 450-649-6266, ext. 217 | [email protected]