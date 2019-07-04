Announcement of Canada Guest Country Program at Festival Internacional Cervantino 2019

Over the course of three weeks, from October 9 to 27, 2019, the Festival Internacional Cervantino will present a diverse range of artists from across Canada, including a strong Indigenous presence and international collaborations. The Canada Guest Country program presents a fresh and vibrant view of our arts and culture, with a wealth of artists Mexican audiences won't soon forget.

"I am thrilled that, with the support of the Canada Council for the Arts, Cervantino audiences will experience creation from Canada in ways that international audiences have never before imagined—unexpected, diverse, invigorating, and rich with the contributions of Indigenous artists," says Simon Brault, Director and CEO of the Canada Council for the Arts.

As Cervantino reveals its full programming in Mexico, the Canada Council for the Arts is putting a spotlight on the Canadian line-up selected by the festival.

At a glance:

17 inspiring stage shows by Canadian artists including A Tribe Called Red featuring Lido Pimienta, Elisapie Isaac , Dancers of Damelahamid, Buddies in Bad Times Theatre with Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory and l'Orchestre symphonique de Montréal

, Dancers of Damelahamid, Buddies in Bad Times Theatre with Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory and l'Orchestre symphonique de Montréal 9 provocative youth and Indigenous themed films including Indian Horse, Giant Little Ones and Rumble, courtesy of Telefilm Canada

3 weeks of immersive visual, literary and performing arts programming at Canada House, including VR artists Paisley Smith and Lisa Jackson , conversations with featured artists, and a master class with John Ralston Saul

The Canada Council for the Arts is proud to contribute to Canada's participation as Guest Country at the Festival Internacional Cervantino, in partnership with Global Affairs Canada and the Embassy of Canada in Mexico.

Bringing the Arts from Canada to Germany

Canada is also featured as Guest of Honour Country at the Frankfurt 2020 Book Fair. The Canada Council for the Arts has special funding initiatives to bring the arts from Canada to life in Germany during the year. Visit our website to learn more about our special funding to cultural programming in Germany, and to the translation of Canadian books for German markets.

Bringing the Arts from Canada to Edinburgh

Again this year, the Canada Council is bringing the arts from Canada to life in Edinburgh, with initiatives such as CanadaHub and Indigenous Contemporary Scene at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and more! Visit our website for information on Canada's presence at the Edinburgh festivals.

About the Canada Council for the Arts

The Canada Council for the Arts is Canada's public arts funder, with a mandate to "foster and promote the study and enjoyment of, and the production of works in, the arts." The Council promotes and financially supports artistic excellence by offering Canadian professional artists and artistic organizations a broad range of grants, services, prizes and payments. Its work ensures that excellent, vibrant and diverse art and literature engages Canadians, enriches their communities and reaches markets around the world. The Council also raises public awareness and appreciation of the arts through its communications, research and arts promotion activities. The Council operates the Canadian Commission for UNESCO, which promotes UNESCO's values and programs in Canada, in order to contribute to a future of peace, equity and sustainable development. The Canada Council Art Bank operates art rental programs and helps further public engagement with contemporary arts.

