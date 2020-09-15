MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Inno-centre, the country's largest consulting accelerator firm for innovative companies, is announcing the appointment of Anne-Marie Leclair as Chair of Indice F's advisory committee, an initiative to provide tailored advice for women entrepreneurs. In an uncertain and ever-changing economic context, support that meets the specific needs of women entrepreneurs is one way to ensure the development, success and above all the sustainability of Quebec-based businesses.

Index F: An initiative that meets the needs of the women's entrepreneurial ecosystem

In Quebec, more than 15% of small- and medium-sized businesses are owned and run by women. However, according to the Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub's report on the state of women entrepreneurship in Canada, only one in 12 of these SMEs is experiencing high growth. In addition, the Quebec ecosystem features many organizations with different missions, and Inno-centre is one of the only support organizations for women entrepreneurs growing beyond the $2 million mark in sales.

Through highly personalized services and individual monitoring, the availability of seasoned business advisors and an expanded referral system to financial institutions, the proportion of women entrepreneurs supported by Inno-centre has increased sevenfold, from 3% to 20%, since Indice F's launch in 2019. In practical terms, this initiative aims to provide high-level business advisory services to innovative companies owned and/or run by women to help them achieve growth by optimizing their operations and logistics, human resources, financial management, marketing and merchandising, shift to 4.0, etc.

Leadership, Innovation and Engagement

Anne-Marie Leclair work as Partner and Vice-President, Innovation at lg2, an entrepreneurship and M&A benchmark and Canada's largest independent creative agency. Leading the Innovation business unit, she introduced a model for the rapid development of never-before-seen products and services, enabling companies to create new sources of growth and revenue in highly competitive markets. She stands out through her strategic vision and represents the new generation of businesswomen with experience that transcends Quebec's borders.

She heads Indice F's advisory committee, which will play a support, strategic planning and consulting role in deploying support services for women entrepreneurs.

Quotes:

"I'm thrilled to join this initiative, which reflects my core values. Today, women are an important and driven entrepreneurial force that Quebec needs to ensure its long-term prosperity. This can only be achieved if we implement winning conditions providing women entrepreneurs with better support to grow, and thus more readily accelerate the growth of their businesses."

- Anne-Marie Leclair, Chair of Indice F's advisory committee; Partner and Vice-President, Innovation, lg2

"Anne-Marie Leclair's appointment as Chair of Indice F's advisory committee shows Inno-centre's commitment to putting innovation at the heart of women-led business development. Her passion, commitment, skills and expertise are a reflection of Quebec's women entrepreneurs. She will make it possible to better meet specific support needs and continue to develop the next generation of high-performing women entrepreneurs."

- Annouk Bissonnette, Vice-President, Inno-centre

About Indice F

Launched by Inno-centre, this initiative aims to promote access to high-quality consulting services to women-led businesses to support them through their growth challenges. By collaborating with partners and overseeing an advisory council of women entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs, this initiative works with stakeholders in the business ecosystem so that women entrepreneurs have the tools they need to reach their full potential and actively participate in Quebec's economic development.

About Inno-centre

For 30 years, Inno-centre has provided consulting services to innovative SMEs at various stages of their development. Boasting over 110 consultants, its team works with more than 400 businesses across Quebec every year from its offices in Québec and Montréal. Visit www.inno-centre.com

SOURCE Inno-centre

For further information: Yasmine Abdelfadel, Director of Communications, Inno-centre, 514-804-6182, [email protected]

Related Links

www.inno-centre.com

