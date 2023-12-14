TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) announced today that Anne Fortin has been appointed President, Intact Insurance, effective January 1, 2024.

In this role, Anne will have responsibility for Quebec, West, Ontario, and Atlantic divisions of Intact Insurance, providing second to none service to brokers and customers across Canada. Anne will report to Louis Gagnon, CEO, IFC Canada.

Anne Fortin appointed President of Intact Insurance (CNW Group/Intact Financial Corporation)

"I want to congratulate Anne on her appointment as President, Intact Insurance. She is a key member of the IFC Operating Committee and a critical part of an executive team that has built a strong financial foundation and consistent outperformance for over a decade," said Charles Brindamour, CEO Intact Financial Corporation.

"Anne has been instrumental in establishing Intact Insurance and belairdirect as two of Canada's strongest brands. As a tireless champion for customer experience, growth, performance and innovation, Anne has transformed our direct-to-consumer business through the development and execution of belairdirect's insurance. simplified. strategy," said Louis Gagnon, CEO, IFC Canada. "Anne's commitment to creating a positive customer experience and her vast operations background, coupled with her expertise in marketing and communications make her uniquely suited to lead Intact Insurance as we continue to enhance products and services for brokers and customers."

Since 2021, Anne has been Executive Vice President, Direct Distribution and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, overseeing all direct-to consumer operations of Intact Financial in Canada and global marketing and communications functions. She joined Intact in 2011 as Deputy Senior Vice President of Marketing, Direct Distribution and held progressively senior positions in the Direct Distribution business. In 2018 Anne was appointed Senior Vice President, Direct Distribution and in 2019 she added Chief Marketing Officer for national marketing operations to her responsibilities. Prior to joining Intact Anne was Vice President and Managing Director of the Montreal office of FCB, one of the world's largest networks of advertising and marketing communications agencies.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $21 billion of total annual premiums.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Intact also provides affinity insurance solutions through the Johnson Affinity Groups.

In the US, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies.

In the U.K., Ireland, and Europe, Intact provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance solutions through the RSA brands.

SOURCE Intact Financial Corporation

For further information: Media Inquiries: David Barrett, Director, Media, Social and Owned Channels, (416) 227-7905 [email protected]; Investor Inquiries: Shubha Khan, Vice President, Investor Relations, (416) 341-1464 x41004, [email protected]