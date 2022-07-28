Angel Wing Metals Reports Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting

TSXV: AWM

CALGARY, AB, July 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Angel Wing Metals Inc. (TSXV: AWM) ("Angel Wing Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on July 28, 2022.

A total of 26,643,256 common shares were voted, representing the votes attached to 27.95% of all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all director nominees.

A summary of the results for the election of the Company's directors is as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number % Number % Bryan Wilson 24,415,963 92.09 2,096,016 7.91 Frank Busch 26,496,943 99.94 15,016 0.06 Joseph E. Mullin III 19,631,363 74.05 6,880,616 25.95 Mark Santarossa 24,415,963 92.09 2,096,016 7.91 Marc Sontrop 24,415,963 92.09 2,096,016 7.91

The shareholders voted in favour of all other matters set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated June 16, 2022. These matters include:

fixing the number of directors to five (5)

the re-appointment of Auditors Kenway Mack Slusarchuk Stewart LLP, Chartered Accountants

re-approving the stock option plan of the Company

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF ANGEL WING METALS INC.

For further information: Bryan Wilson, President & CEO, Tel: 416-543-9945, Email: [email protected]; Katherine Pryde, Investor Relations, Tel: 646-354-9375, Email: [email protected]