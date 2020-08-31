ANGEL'S ENVY® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished In Port Wine Barrels Launches In Canada

"Bourbon has long been a favourite spirit of our neighbors up north, so we're thrilled to share Angel's Envy and its unique flavour profile with a larger Canadian audience – including the fans we've already been fortunate enough to make along the way," said ANGEL'S ENVY Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer Wes Henderson.

"As the second largest bourbon market behind the U.S., we believe that the Canadian market presents Angel's Envy with significant opportunity for growth," said Jay Needham, ANGEL'S ENVY Marketing Director. "Thanks to our close proximity, we've been fortunate to build a fan base in the market ahead of our official launch; we've already seen Canadian consumers express interest in our bourbon and our story, both on social media and while visiting us at our distillery in Louisville."

ANGEL'S ENVY Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Port Wine Barrels is handcrafted in Louisville, Kentucky. It is blended in small batches of eight to twelve barrels at a time and aged for up to six years, then finished in 60-gallon ruby port wine casks made from French oak and imported directly from Portugal. The port finishing process lasts between three to six months, depending on taste.

ANGEL'S ENVY Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Port Wine Barrels is 86.6 proof (43.3% ABV). On the nose, it offers notes of subtle vanilla, raisins, maple syrup and toasted nuts. On the palate, notes of vanilla, ripe fruit, maple syrup, toast and bitter chocolate are present before it finishes with a clean and lingering sweetness and a hint of Madeira that slowly fades.

About ANGEL'S ENVY

ANGEL'S ENVY is a Louisville-based craft distiller that produces small batch, finished whiskeys. Co-founded in 2010 by the late Master Distiller Lincoln Henderson and his son Wes Henderson, it began as a passion project that combined their family's deep-rooted passion for and knowledge of the industry with an innovative outlook on bourbon making and finishing. Today, Wes Henderson and his sons Kyle, Andrew, Connor and Spencer Henderson continue the family legacy, working together to produce ANGEL'S ENVY's core offerings – Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels and Rye Whiskey Finished in Caribbean Rum Casks – as well as a variety of innovative, special releases.

ANGEL'S ENVY opened the doors to its distillery in 2016 – it was the first full-production whiskey distillery in downtown Louisville and is located at 500 East Main Street. The company distributes to all 50 U.S. states and several select international markets as of February 2020. ANGEL'S ENVY is produced by Louisville Distilling Company, a subsidiary of Bacardi Limited.

