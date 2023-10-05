The Royal Brompton Hospital, in London, begins Clinical Trial of Angany's Vaccine Candidate to treat Cat Allergy.

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Angany Inc., announces that it has received clearance (Notice of Acceptance) from MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency) for the first clinical study to be conducted on its vaccine candidate ANG-101 to treat human allergy to cats. This clinical study is a First in Human, open label and single site evaluation of the safety, allergenicity and immunogenicity of the new vaccine in adult patients allergic to cat dander and will be conducted under the guidance of Professor Stephen Durham and Dr Guy Scadding, two leading clinical allergy experts from Imperial College London.

A promising approach against cat allergy

There is currently no cure for cat allergy, which is a very common and life-long condition. Over-the-counter and prescription medications relieve patients of symptoms, but do not prevent allergy from progressing. The only disease-modifying treatment against allergy is desensitization, a form of allergen immunotherapy, which requires years of cat allergen administration and is associated with a poor success rate and the risk of allergic side effects.

Angany's ANG-101 is a therapeutic vaccine that provides a disruptive disease-modifying approach for the treatment of cat allergy. Derived from its proprietary eBioparticle-Potentiated Immunotherapy™ technology, ANG-101 active immunotherapeutic ingredient is a unique 140 nm enveloped bioparticle (eBioparticle™) that mimics a virus in shape and size with its surface covered with thousands of copies of cat major allergen Fel d 1.

Quotes

"We are very pleased that our new and promising approach to cat allergy immunotherapy is now being tested in patients, in a study that constitutes the first step of a comprehensive clinical development program. We have named this clinical study "HOPE" as this important milestone in Angany's vaccine development program should raise new hope for millions of people affected by allergy worldwide. ANG-101 is a first from a vaccine portfolio in development that aims to cover major allergies in humans and companion animals."

— Dr Louis-Philippe Vézina, President and CEO of Angany and a successful pharmaceutical entrepreneur, world-renowned for his expertise in the design and production of new generations of vaccines

"The potential treatment of cat allergy using an auto-adjuvanted vector builds upon its known ability to induce strong allergen-specific IgG antibody responses, as observed in animal models."

— Professor Stephen Durham, Head of Section for Allergy and Clinical Immunology at NHLI, Imperial College and Professor of Allergy and Respiratory Medicine at Royal Brompton Hospital London

"The ultimate goal in cat allergy is to find a safe, effective and easy to administer vaccine that will not require the long treatment and often suboptimal response currently featured by classical desensitization method."

— Dr. Guy Scadding, clinical research fellow at the National Heart and Lung Institute of the Imperial College London

About Angany

Founded in 2017 and based in Quebec City, Canada, Angany is a clinical stage, private Frenco-Canadian pharmaceutical company dedicated to fighting allergies with a novel approach to immunotherapy. The company is pursuing the development of therapeutic vaccines for the treatment of allergies, a mission initiated in France, and recently, in the oncology field in partnership with CHUM Research Center (Montreal). Angany uses a flexible, fast and easily scalable 3rd generation plant-based bioproduction platform for the manufacturing of its eBP-based vaccines. Angany anticipates that its eBioparticle vaccinal platform will rapidly find direct applications in domains other than allergy, namely in cancer immunotherapy and in the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Since the beginning of its research work, Angany has benefited from the financial support of the Quebec government.

About eBioparticle™ and eBioparticle-Potentiated Immunotherapy™ technology

Unlike common prophylactic vaccines (preventive), Angany's first-in-Class therapeutic vaccines are a new generation of immunotherapy biologics that are used to treat established pathologies. They are meant to restore or boost natural immune mechanisms and create sustainable immune protection and vigilance.

For more information, visit www.angany.com.

