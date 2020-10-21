The first phase encompasses the complete re-equipment of the all six units with new generators, speed governors and Kaplan-type turbines. All removable parts will be replaced. Most of the embedded parts will be kept and refurbished. ANDRITZ is responsible for the design, manufacturing, transportation, assembly, testing and commissioning of the entire equipment.

ANDRITZ is the original manufacturer of the existing turbines and generators at the Carillon generating station. "The completion of this project will have a significant impact on maintaining Quebec's hydroelectric know-how within ANDRITZ and its many suppliers located in Quebec," said Daniel Carrier, President of ANDRITZ Hydro Canada.

These Quebec suppliers will be mainly involved in the manufacturing of critical components including the Kaplan runners and in the installation of the equipment on site. Most of design work will be performed at ANDRITZ facilities in Lachine, Chambly and Pointe-Claire, where its project management office is located, only less than 60 km from the Carillon generating station.

ANDRITZ's knowledge of the existing units, the expertise and local presence of its execution teams as well as the proximity to the Carillon generating station make ANDRITZ the perfect partner for Hydro-Québec for the execution of this important project, which will span over 16 years in total, with commissioning of the last unit planned for 2036.

ANDRITZ HYDRO CANADA

ANDRITZ has been present in the Canadian hydro market since 1890. With more than 500 employees, the head office is located in Québec. Providing R&D, design, project management, procurement, manufacturing, delivery, installation and commissioning services for hydroelectric generating station equipment, including intake and draft tube valves, turbines, generators, speed governors, exciters and several auxiliary systems. ANDRITZ Hydro is a market leader in the North-american hydropower market.

ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. The global product and service portfolio is rounded off with plants for power generation, recycling, the production of nonwovens and panelboard, as well as automation and digital solutions offered under the brand name of Metris. The publicly listed group today has around 28,400 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

ANDRITZ HYDRO

ANDRITZ Hydro is one of the globally leading suppliers of electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants. With over 175 years of experience and an installed fleet of more than 430 GW output, the business area provides complete solutions for hydropower plants of all sizes as well as services for plant diagnosis, refurbishment, modernization and upgrade of existing hydropower assets. Pumps for irrigation, water supply and flood control as well as turbo generators are also part of this business area's portfolio.

