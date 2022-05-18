MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ -- Safe-Guard Products International, LLC the leading provider of branded protection products for the automotive, RV, powersports and marine industries, today announced Andre Ramgattie has joined the company as the National Director of Account Management and Business Development for Safe-Guard Canada, Ltd effective immediately.

Ramgattie brings nearly fifteen years of automotive experience with him to Safe-Guard Canada, having started his career in corporate roles for Honda Canada and Volvo Cars Canada, and then in retail covering used, leasing, F&I, and sales roles. Prior to joining Safe-Guard, Ramgattie spent nine years working in sales operations and market intelligence for a major Finance & Insurance provider. At Safe-Guard, Ramgattie will focus on building relationships with existing clients and partnering with David Wilke, National Sales Director, to grow Safe-Guard Canada's client roster and drive retail sales.

"We are thrilled to have Andre join Safe-Guard Canada as the National Director of Account Management and Business Development," said David Pryor, President of Safe-Guard. "Andre's extensive experience within the automotive world across retail, corporate, and the F&I provider space will prove to be a big asset in leading and serving Safe-Guard's current clients. We're excited to have Andre as a part of our team as we continue to deliver full-service, branded solutions and drive sales performance for our client and dealer partners."

"Andre's real-world experience from retail to corporate combined with his data-driven sales expertise will truly benefit our retail and client partners," says John Stewart, EVP OEM Field Sales and Training for Safe-Guard. "Andre's experience and leadership will help us to further accelerate performance for Safe-Guard partners."

Ramgattie graduated with a BBA in Automotive from Georgian College and obtained his EMBA from the Telfer School of Management, University of Ottawa.

About Safe-Guard Products Canada

Founded in 2001 and based in Mississauga, Ontario, Safe-Guard Products Canada is the leading provider of branded vehicle protection products in the finance and insurance space to the automotive, RV, marine and motorcycle/powersports industries. The company develops, markets and administers the highest quality programs and matches them with industry-leading marketing, dedicated sales and training, advanced technology solutions, and comprehensive customer service. Safe-Guard is a proud partner to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), top dealer groups, and retailers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.safe-guardproducts.com.

