André Pouliot, AACI, P. App Elected as New President to the Appraisal Institute of Canada at 2021 Annual General Meeting

OTTAWA, ON, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - The Appraisal Institute of Canada (AIC) is pleased to announce the election of André Pouliot, AACI, P.App of Halifax, Nova Scotia as AIC's National President for 2021-2022. Mr. Pouliot was formally inducted during AIC's 2021 Annual General Meeting held virtually on June 11, 2021.

André has over 20 years of commercial real estate valuation and property tax experience. He is a Past President of the Nova Scotia Real Estate Appraisers Association (NSREAA) and has occupied positions on its board from 2007-2015 and 2019. He is a PCI Interviewer with AIC nationally and sits on the committee of examiners for NSREAA, where he is responsible for evaluating applications from candidates seeking registration to practice appraisal in Nova Scotia as well as the awarding of professional designations from the Appraisal Institute of Canada.

André has provided consulting advice in every province of Canada and has appeared before boards and tribunals in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. André excels at finding resolutions to complex taxation issues.

"Super-heated real estate markets and technological advancements are having a profound impact on the appraisal profession. Regardless of these pressures and disruptors, AIC designated appraisers will continue to play an essential role in the real estate industry. I look forward to working with the membership and staff to ensure that our profession and organization continue to evolve to meet the needs of an ever-changing marketplace." said André Pouliot, President of the Appraisal Institute of Canada.

Joining Mr. Pouliot on the AIC Executive Committee are:

Suzanne de Jong , AACI, P.App – President-Elect ( Ontario )

, AACI, P.App – President-Elect ( ) Jan Wicherek , AACI, P.App Fellow – Past-President ( Saskatchewan )

, AACI, P.App Fellow – Past-President ( ) Dena Knopp , CRA, P.App – Vice President ( Alberta )

, CRA, P.App – Vice President ( ) Adam Dickinson , AACI, P.App – Vice President ( New Brunswick )

, AACI, P.App – Vice President ( ) Keith Lancastle , AACI (Hon.) – Chief Executive Officer (Non-Voting)

Other members of the Board include:

Brad Brewster , AACI, P.App, Alberta

, AACI, P.App, Stephen Blacklock , AACI, P.App, British Columbia

, AACI, P.App, Tery Dowle , AACI, P. App, British Columbia

, AACI, P. App, Laura Kemp , CRA, P.App, Manitoba

, CRA, P.App, Michael Kirkland , AACI, P. App, Newfoundland / Labrador

, AACI, P. App, / Peter McLean , AACI, P. App Fellow, Ontario

, AACI, P. App Fellow, Edward Saxe , CRA, P.App, Ontario

, CRA, P.App, Claudio Polito , AACI, P. App, Ontario

, AACI, P. App, Louis Poirier , AACI, P. App, Québec

, AACI, P. App, Québec Thomas Fox , AACI, P. App, Fellow, Saskatchewan

2021 Volunteer Recognition Awards

Several awards were presented during the 2021 AIC Annual General Meeting, including:

The title of Fellow is granted to Designated Members who have distinguished themselves by their exemplary contributions to the profession. This is demonstrated by a high level of excellence and achievement that has contributed to the advancement of the profession. The Fellowship Award is granted at the discretion of the National Board of Directors. This year's winners are:

is granted to Designated Members who have distinguished themselves by their exemplary contributions to the profession. This is demonstrated by a high level of excellence and achievement that has contributed to the advancement of the profession. The Fellowship Award is granted at the discretion of the National Board of Directors. This year's winners are: Larry Dybvig , AACI, P. App, Fellow

, AACI, P. App, Fellow

Jan Wicherek , AACI, P. App, Fellow

, AACI, P. App, Fellow The W.C. McCutcheon Award is granted to outstanding volunteers of the Appraisal Institute of Canada who have been long-standing committee volunteers and have demonstrated leadership and commitment to the Institute and profession. This year's winners are:

is granted to outstanding volunteers of the Appraisal Institute of who have been long-standing committee volunteers and have demonstrated leadership and commitment to the Institute and profession. This year's winners are: John Sheldrake , AACI, P. App

, AACI, P. App

Philson Kempton , AACI, P. App

, AACI, P. App

Kenneth Hollett , AACI, P. App

, AACI, P. App

Darrell Thorvaldson , AACI, P. App

, AACI, P. App The Top Appraiser Under 40 Award was presented to two exceptional young valuation professionals:

was presented to two exceptional young valuation professionals: Jessica Toppazzini , AACI, P. App

, AACI, P. App

Aaron Harlang , AACI, P. App

, AACI, P. App The President's Citation is one of the most prestigious awards that is granted to volunteers of the Appraisal Institute of Canada (AIC). The Award is granted at the discretion of the outgoing President – and granted to longstanding volunteers who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment. This year's winner is:

is one of the most prestigious awards that is granted to volunteers of the Appraisal Institute of (AIC). The Award is granted at the discretion of the outgoing President – and granted to longstanding volunteers who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment. This year's winner is: Thomas Fox , AACI, P. App, Fellow

The Appraisal Institute of Canada (AIC) is the leading real property valuation association with over 5,500 members across Canada. Established in 1938, the AIC works collaboratively with its 10 provincial affiliated associations to grant the distinguished Accredited Appraiser Canadian Institute (AACI™) and Canadian Residential Appraiser (CRA™) designations. AIC Designated Members are highly qualified, respected professionals who undertake comprehensive curriculum, experience and examination requirements. Our members provide unbiased appraisal, appraisal review, consulting, reserve fund study and machinery and equipment appraisal services on all types of properties within their areas of competence. For more information, go to www.AICanada.ca and follow AIC on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook .

