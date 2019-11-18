Andlauer Healthcare Group Files Preliminary Prospectus for Initial Public Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. ("AHG" or the "Company") announced today that it has filed, and obtained a receipt for, a preliminary long-form prospectus for a proposed initial public offering of subordinate voting shares with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories in Canada. AHG is seeking to raise proceeds of approximately $150 million at an offering price between $12.00 and $15.00 per subordinate voting share.

RBC Capital Markets & CIBC Capital Markets are acting as lead underwriters and joint bookrunners for the offering.

The preliminary long-form prospectus has not yet become final for purposes of a distribution of securities to the public. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this news release. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy these securities in any province or territory of Canada prior to the time of receipt for the final long-form prospectus or other authorization is obtained from the securities regulatory authority in such province or territory. A copy of the preliminary long-form prospectus is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The subordinate voting shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act"), as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act). Accordingly, the subordinate voting shares may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions from the registrations requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

About AHG

AHG is a leading and growing supply chain management company offering a robust platform of customized third-party logistics ("3PL") and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector. The Company's 3PL services include customized logistics, distribution and packaging solutions for healthcare manufacturers across Canada. AHG's specialized transportation services, including air freight forwarding, ground transportation, dedicated delivery and last mile services, provide a one-stop shop for clients' healthcare transportation needs. Through its complementary service offerings, available across a coast-to-coast distribution network, the Company strives to accommodate the full range of its clients' specialized supply chain needs on an integrated and efficient basis.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on AHG's current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements are related to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in AHG's preliminary prospectus, under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. AHG undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

