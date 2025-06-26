ANDLAUER HEALTHCARE GROUP PROVIDES UPDATE ON APPROVALS FOR SALE TO UPS

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSX: AND) ("AHG" or the "Company") today announced that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) has issued a final order approving the previously announced plan of arrangement pursuant to which an affiliate of UPS (NYSE: UPS) will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company (the "Shares") for C$55.00 per Share in cash (the "Arrangement"). As previously announced, the Company's shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of the Arrangement.

The Company expects the Arrangement to be completed in the second half of this year, subject to receipt of approval under the Competition Act (Canada), which process remains ongoing, and the satisfaction or waiver of the other customary closing conditions. All other regulatory clearances and approvals required to consummate the Arrangement have been obtained.

In addition, the Qualifying Holdco Election Date (as defined the Company's management information circular dated May 20, 2025 (the "Circular")) for shareholders wishing to exercise the Qualifying Holdco Alternative (as defined in the Circular) is July 17, 2025. Please refer to the Circular for more details regarding the Qualifying Holdco Alternative.

Further details regarding the Arrangement, including with respect to the applicable regulatory clearances and approvals, are set out in the Circular and the news release of the Company dated April 24, 2025, each of which are available under AHG's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About AHG

AHG is a leading and growing supply chain management company offering a robust platform of customized third-party logistics ("3PL") and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector. The Company's 3PL services include customized logistics, distribution and packaging solutions for healthcare manufacturers across Canada. AHG's specialized transportation services in Canada, including air freight forwarding, ground transportation, dedicated delivery and last mile services, provide a one-stop shop for clients' healthcare transportation needs. Through its complementary service offerings, available across a coast-to-coast distribution network, AHG strives to accommodate the full range of its clients' specialized supply chain needs on an integrated and efficient basis. The Company also provides specialized ground transportation services, primarily to the healthcare sector, across the 48 contiguous U.S. states. For more information on AHG, please visit: www.andlauerhealthcare.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Specifically, statements regarding the proposed timing and completion of the Arrangement, the proposed receipt of regulatory approvals, and other statements that are not statements of historical facts are all considered to be forward-looking information.

