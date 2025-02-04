Andlauer Healthcare Group Announces Retirement of Bob Brogan

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSX: AND) ("AHG" or the "Company") today announced the retirement of Bob Brogan effective January 31, 2025. Mr. Brogan has served as the Company's President, Specialty Solutions since its initial public offering in December 2019. Mr. Brogan's functional leadership team and responsibilities will report through Sandro Caccaro who serves as President, Transportation - Canada, and Mr. Caccaro will be responsible for leading the Company's specialty solutions operations moving forward.

"Since joining ATS in 2001, Bob Brogan has played an integral role in the success and growth of our business. After ATS Healthcare was established in 2009, he contributed significantly to the growth of our specialty solutions within our specialized transportation business and leaves us well positioned for continued success going forward. We truly are thankful and appreciative to have had Bob as part of the Andlauer Family for the past 24 years and wish him well in his retirement," said Michael Andlauer, Chief Executive Officer of AHG. "Sandro Caccaro will expand his remit and take on Bob's leadership team and responsibilities."

About AHG

AHG is a leading and growing supply chain management company offering a robust platform of customized third-party logistics ("3PL") and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector. The Company's 3PL services include customized logistics, distribution and packaging solutions for healthcare manufacturers across Canada. AHG's specialized transportation services in Canada, including air freight forwarding, ground transportation, dedicated delivery and last mile services, provide a one-stop shop for clients' healthcare transportation needs. Through its complementary service offerings, available across a coast-to-coast distribution network, AHG strives to accommodate the full range of its clients' specialized supply chain needs on an integrated and efficient basis. The Company also provides specialized ground transportation services, primarily to the healthcare sector, across the 48 contiguous U.S. states. For more information on AHG, please visit: www.andlauerhealthcare.com

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated March 5, 2024, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release and are subject to change after such date and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc.

For further information, please contact: Peter Bromley, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (416) 744-4900; Bruce Wigle, Investor Relations, Tel: (647) 496-7856