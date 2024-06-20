Andlauer Healthcare Group Announces Preliminary Results of Substantial Issuer Bid

TORONTO, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSX: AND) ("AHG" or the "Company") today announced the preliminary results of its substantial issuer bid (the "Offer"), pursuant to which AHG offered to purchase for cancellation up to 2,000,000 subordinate voting shares of the Company ("Shares") at a price of $45.00 per Share (the "Purchase Price") for an aggregate purchase price not to exceed $90,000,000. The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on June 19, 2024.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer and based on the preliminary calculation of TSX Trust Company (the "Depositary") as depositary for the Offer, AHG expects to take up and pay for 2,000,000 Shares (including certain multiple voting shares ("Multiple Voting Shares") on an as-converted basis) at the Purchase Price, representing an aggregate purchase price of $90,000,000. The Shares expected to be purchased under the Offer represent approximately 4.8% of the total number of AHG's issued and outstanding Shares and Multiple Voting Shares before giving effect to the Offer and on a non-diluted basis. After giving effect to the Offer, AHG expects to have 18,704,628 Shares and 20,807,955 Multiple Voting Shares issued and outstanding.

Andlauer Management Group Inc. ("AMG") beneficially owned 10,200 Shares and 21,840,000 Multiple Voting Shares prior to the launch of the Offer, representing in the aggregate approximately 52.8% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares and Multiple Voting Shares. After giving effect to the Offer, AMG is expected to own 10,200 Shares and 20,807,955 Multiple Voting Shares, representing in the aggregate approximately 52.7% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares and Multiple Voting Shares. AMG is wholly-owned by the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Michael Andlauer.

No Shares or Multiple Voting Shares were tendered through notices of guaranteed delivery. As the total number of Shares tendered is more than the total that can be purchased by the Company under the terms of the Offer, holders of Shares or Multiple Voting Shares, including AMG, are expected to have approximately 8.5% of the Shares or Multiple Voting Shares which they validly deposited and did not withdraw taken up and purchased by the Company.

The above details are preliminary and remain subject to verification by the Depositary. Upon take up and payment of the Shares purchased, AHG will release the final results.

The full details of the Offer are described in the offer to purchase and issuer bid circular dated May 14, 2024, as well as the related letter of transmittal and notice of guaranteed delivery, copies of which were filed and are available under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell Shares.

About AHG

AHG is a leading and growing supply chain management company offering a robust platform of customized third-party logistics ("3PL") and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector. The Company's 3PL services include customized logistics, distribution and packaging solutions for healthcare manufacturers across Canada. AHG's specialized transportation services in Canada, including air freight forwarding, ground transportation, dedicated delivery and last mile services, provide a one-stop shop for clients' healthcare transportation needs. Through its complementary service offerings, available across a coast-to-coast distribution network, AHG strives to accommodate the full range of its clients' specialized supply chain needs on an integrated and efficient basis. The Company also provides specialized ground transportation services, primarily to the healthcare sector, across the 48 contiguous U.S. states. For more information on AHG, please visit: www.andlauerhealthcare.com .

