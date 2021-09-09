The educational one-year fast-track Pre-Medical program paves the way for graduates to access medical school faster. Tweet this

To take advantage of this opportunity, Anderson students must indicate their interest in the pathway program, meet admission requirements for both schools, enroll in Anderson's Pre-Medical program, maintain a 3.2, or higher, grade point average and successfully complete an interview process. This qualifies graduates for provisional acceptance to St. George's University medical school. The admitted students are eligible for the $5,000 scholarship as well as additional financial aid.

"We're thrilled to partner with St. George's and provide an educational fast-track – our one-year Pre-Medical program paves the way for graduates to access medical school faster," said Heather Yang, Chief Executive Officer of Anderson College. "Developing strategic partnerships that allow students to access advanced learning and expanded career options is the future of education."

"With Canada's limited number of medical schools, and students often unable to meet the MD school requirements of completing at least three years of undergraduate education before even applying to medical programs, we sought a way to meet the real needs of medical students," said Rose Elia, Chief Operating Officer of Anderson College. "I'm thrilled Anderson is leading the way."

"By partnering with Anderson's online Pre-Medical program, we'll be able to draw students from all over Canada -- and even the world," said Sandra Banner, St. George's Director of Admissions for Canada. "Canada faces a very real shortage of doctors. We look forward to helping narrow that shortage and meeting the needs of the healthcare sector."

About Anderson College

For over 40 years Anderson College has been a partner to thousands of students overcoming career challenges and transitioning to the next phase of their lives. With five locations in Toronto, Mississauga, and Hamilton, it is recognized for its high-caliber faculty, career-focused education, hands-on, real-life career training, and supportive culture.

For more information or to learn more about the Pre-Medical program visit www.andersoncollege.com.

About St. George's University

St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the island of Grenada, in the West Indies, to its programs in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, science, and business. St. George's is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Ireland. The University's over 20,000 graduates include physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals across the world. The University programs are accredited and approved by many governing authorities. For more information, visit www.sgu.edu.

