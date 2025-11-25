Anderson College's Medical Laboratory Assistant Technician Program Achieves 5-Year EQual™ Accreditation - Meeting the Highest Educational Standards for Students Across Five Campuses

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Anderson College is thrilled to announce that its Medical Laboratory Assistant Technician program (MLAT), across five campuses – Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Mississauga and Toronto – has received accreditation status with Accreditation Canada's EQual program. This accreditation status has been issued until 2030 and signifies that Anderson's MLAT program meets the highest standards, in alignment with the Canadian Society for Medical Laboratory Science (CSMLS) and The Medical Laboratory Professionals' Association of Ontario (MLPAO) competency profiles.

"The accreditation process is incredibly rigorous, and earning this designation across five campuses is a testament to the leadership of our exceptional faculty and Anderson's unwavering commitment to delivering programs that meet the highest educational standards," said Cheryl Russell-Julien, Director of Academics and Quality Assurance for Anderson College. "Graduates can step into their careers with confidence, knowing their high-calibre training provides them with a real competitive advantage, and prepares them to make a meaningful impact in this essential healthcare role."

"With the medical laboratory sector experiencing severe workforce shortages, Anderson College remains deeply committed to developing programs that respond directly to industry needs and equip graduates with the foundation of knowledge and skills required to excel from day one," said Rose Elia, Chief Operating Officer of Anderson College. "Receiving EQual accreditation status for our MLAT program across five campuses is an extraordinary achievement. We are continually amazed by the expertise, dedication, and passion of our faculty and staff, and we extend our heartfelt congratulations for this well-earned recognition."

"Accreditation is a hallmark of educational excellence, assuring employers of the exceptional capabilities of our graduates and giving students a meaningful competitive edge; once again, our team has risen to the challenge, and deserves our highest commendation for this achievement," offered Heather Yang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anderson College. "We also extend our sincere appreciation to Accreditation Canada for leading the EQual accreditation process, and to CSMLS and MLPAO for their leadership and continual commitment to advancing the practice of medical laboratory professionals."

Anderson College's Medical Laboratory Assistant Technician diploma program is delivered in the same high-quality format across all campuses, ensuring every student receives a consistent, exceptional learning experience. Over 50 weeks, learners engage in a dynamic blend of classroom instruction, hands-on clinical labs, and off-site practicums with potential employers. This program structure ensures students graduate with both the knowledge and real-world skills to excel in the healthcare field.

Whether studying in Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Mississauga or Toronto, students benefit from the same proven curriculum, expert faculty, and immersive training environment. Anderson College is proud to prepare graduates for meaningful careers where their contributions truly make a difference in our communities. For details on each of our Medical Laboratory Assistant Technician diploma programs as well as our other medical laboratory programs visit our website.

If you are looking to launch your first, second, or next level career in healthcare, business or technology, Anderson College offers over 30 leading-edge programs to choose from, and a team dedicated to supporting you from program selection and various funding options to graduation and achieving your career goals.

Anderson College is one of Canada's oldest colleges, having opened its first location in 1885. Anderson has trained more than 150,000 students over its 140 plus year history and continues to be an empowering partner for students overcoming career challenges and transitioning to the next phase of their lives. With ten locations in Ontario, it is recognized for its high-calibre faculty, hands-on, real-life career training, and supportive culture.

Visit www.andersoncollege.com to learn more.

SOURCE Anderson College

Media Contact: 1.833.787.1885, [email protected]