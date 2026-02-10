Anderson College and the National Association of Career Colleges Establish New Articulation Agreement - Advancing Career Pathways in Early Childhood Education

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Anderson College and the National Association of Career Colleges (NACC) have formalized a new articulation agreement designed to expand access and create a clear, efficient pathway for graduates of NACC-member Early Childhood Assistant (ECA) programs to advance into Anderson College's Early Childhood Education (ECE) diploma program.

Effective February 1, 2026, the five-year agreement enables eligible ECA graduates from NACC-member colleges to receive advanced standing and transfer credit into Anderson College's approved ECE program, supporting a seamless transition for learners ready to take the next step in early childhood education. This agreement aligns with the commitment of the Ministry of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security (MCURUS) to improve access to post-secondary education and support student success, including pathways that help learners move efficiently into further training and meaningful careers.

"This pathway gives students the best of both worlds: they can train for the field as an ECA, start earning an income and experience, and return to school when they're ready to take the next step in their careers," said Michael Sangster, Chief Executive Officer, National Association of Career Colleges.

"NACC is very pleased to partner with Anderson on this initiative that provides further opportunities for graduates of our ECA program," said Doris J. MacKinnon, Director of Education and Development, National Association of Career Colleges. "With this agreement, graduates who want to carry on with their studies now have options that grant them advanced standing in Anderson's ECE program, providing even more career choices. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to student mobility and workforce readiness."

"This articulation agreement also reflects a rigorous alignment of curriculum, learning outcomes, and academic standards, ensuring that prior learning is meaningfully recognized while maintaining the integrity of Anderson's ECE credential," said Cheryl Russell-Julien, Director of Academics and Quality Assurance at Anderson College. "By formally valuing the ECA credential earned at NACC-member colleges, we are reinforcing quality, consistency, and academic confidence for students who are ready to take the next step in their professional journey."

"Strong articulation agreements are built on trust, transparency, and a shared commitment to student success," said Rose Elia, Chief Operating Officer of Anderson College. "This collaboration creates a streamlined transition that benefits students, education partners, and the early learning sector as a whole. It reflects how thoughtfully designed partnerships can remove barriers, reduce duplication, and support learners in progressing efficiently while maintaining academic excellence."

"At the heart of this agreement are the students -- their effort, their perseverance, and their desire to continue serving children, families, and communities," said Heather Yang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anderson College. "I'm truly grateful to NACC for their leadership and collaboration in recognizing prior learning and creating this pathway forward. When we make it easier for ECA graduates to continue into ECE, we're not just recognizing their work -- we're giving them a clearer, more supportive next step. Together, we're opening doors so students can move ahead with confidence and purpose."

Under the agreement, eligible graduates of NACC-member Early Childhood Assistant programs who meet Anderson College's admission requirements and achieve a minimum cumulative average of 80 percent may receive advanced standing in the Early Childhood Education diploma program, including transfer credit for up to seven academic modules, reducing both the time and overall tuition required to complete their credential.

Anderson College's Early Childhood Education diploma program prepares graduates to make a meaningful difference in the lives of children, families, and communities. For those looking to advance their education through a clear, supported pathway from ECA to ECE, learn more at www.andersoncollege.com/programs/early-childhood-education/.

Anderson College is one of Canada's oldest colleges, having opened its first location in 1885. Anderson has trained more than 150,000 students over its 140-plus-year history and continues to be an empowering partner for students overcoming career challenges and transitioning to the next phase of their lives. With ten locations in Ontario, it is recognized for its high-calibre faculty, hands-on, real-life career training, and supportive culture.

Visit www.andersoncollege.com to learn more.

The National Association of Career Colleges (NACC) is the national voice of Canada's regulated career college sector, representing institutions that deliver practical, career-focused education designed to help learners move quickly into meaningful employment. Founded in 1896, NACC has a long history of supporting career education in Canada and advocating for the value and recognition of career colleges in workforce development. For more information visit www.nacc.ca.

