Anderson College and Ontario Personal Support Worker Association Launch Partnership - Integrating Professional Association Membership into PSW Education

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Anderson College and the Ontario Personal Support Worker Association (OPSWA) have formalized a new partnership that will provide complimentary OPSWA student membership to all students enrolled in Anderson College's Personal Support Worker (PSW) program.

Effective immediately, OPSWA student membership will be incorporated directly into the PSW program, reinforcing professional standards and positioning graduates for long-term success in Ontario's healthcare sector. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing professionalism within the PSW field while ensuring participants enter the workforce with recognized training and formal association membership.

"This partnership is historic for both Anderson College and OPSWA," said Miranda Romanowicz, CEO of the Ontario Personal Support Worker Association. "For the first time, a post-secondary institution is formally integrating association student membership into its PSW program, demonstrating a commitment to supporting individuals beyond the classroom. By embedding the OPSWA student membership into the educational experience, Anderson College places professionalism front and centre. Members gain access to discounted health and dental benefits, partner programs, and professional development opportunities that support long-term career growth."

"Preparing graduates who are confident, capable, and career-ready has always been central to our academic approach," said Cheryl Russell-Julien, Director of Academics and Quality Assurance at Anderson College. "Embedding OPSWA student membership into the program strengthens accountability and ongoing learning while giving our students a deeper sense of professional identity as they begin their careers."

"Strong partnerships are built on shared purpose and a commitment to meaningful outcomes," said Rose Elia, Chief Operating Officer of Anderson College. "Connecting education directly to the broader PSW community ensures graduates enter the field with professional affiliation, industry alignment, and the confidence to build successful careers serving patients and families across Ontario."

"At the heart of this collaboration are our students and the critical role they play in supporting patients, families, and communities," said Heather Yang. "I sincerely thank Miranda and OPSWA for their partnership and shared commitment in advancing this initiative. By providing free OPSWA membership to our PSW students, we are ensuring Anderson graduates step into the workforce with professional recognition, continued support, and the confidence that comes from belonging to a respected association, ready to build careers they can be proud of."

Under this partnership, individuals enrolled in Anderson College's Personal Support Worker (PSW) program will receive a complimentary OPSWA Student Membership for the duration of their studies, along with an official OPSWA ID badge recognizing them as both OPSWA student members and Anderson College PSW learners. As student members, they will have access to discounted health and dental benefit plans, OPSWA's national discount partner network, and micro-credentialing and professional development courses at 50 percent off. This partnership ensures that Anderson College PSW students are professionally recognized, supported, and connected to Ontario's largest network of Personal Support Workers from the start of their careers.

Anderson College's Personal Support Worker program prepares graduates to provide compassionate, competent care across hospitals, long-term care homes, and home care settings. To learn more about OPSWA membership benefits and the partnership, visit: www.andersoncollege.com/financial-aid/opswa-membership/.

For information about Anderson College's PSW program, visit: https://www.andersoncollege.com/program-category/healthcare/.

Anderson College is one of Canada's oldest colleges, having opened its first location in 1885. Anderson has trained more than 150,000 students over its 140-plus-year history and continues to be an empowering partner for students overcoming career challenges and transitioning to the next phase of their lives. With ten locations in Ontario, it is recognized for its high-calibre faculty, hands-on, real-life career training, and supportive culture. Visit www.andersoncollege.com to learn more.

The Ontario Personal Support Worker Association (OPSWA) is the professional association representing Personal Support Workers across Ontario. OPSWA advocates for the recognition, professional development, and advancement of PSWs through member benefits, continuing education, advocacy initiatives, and industry leadership. To learn more about OPSWA, visit: www.ontariopswassociation.com.

