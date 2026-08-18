Anderson College and Columbia Southern University Launch Academic Agreement - New Agreement Creates Degree Completion Pathways for Anderson Graduates

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Anderson College and Columbia Southern University (CSU) have entered into a new articulation and pathway agreement that expands educational opportunities for Anderson graduates by creating streamlined pathways into Columbia Southern University's online bachelor's and graduate degree programs.

The agreement establishes a collaborative framework that recognizes prior learning, facilitates transfer credit, and provides eligible Anderson graduates, employees, and their immediate families with access to Columbia Southern University's Learning Partner benefits, including a 10 percent tuition discount. Together, the two institutions are creating flexible opportunities for lifelong learning while helping graduates grow professionally through higher education.

The pathway initially includes transfer credit opportunities for graduates of Anderson College's Cardiology Technology, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Medical Laboratory Technology-Hybrid, Occupational Health and Safety and Intra Oral Level I & II Dental Assistant programs. Coursework within these programs will be evaluated toward a variety of Columbia Southern University undergraduate degree programs, including the Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration, Bachelor of Science in Emergency Medical Services Administration, and Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Additional Anderson College programs may be evaluated for transfer opportunities as the partnership continues to grow.

"Strong academic partnerships create opportunities for students to move forward with confidence and purpose," said Janell Gibson, Ph.D., Provost and Chief Academic Officer of Columbia Southern University. "Our collaboration with Anderson College of Health, Business & Technology strengthens the pathway between institutions, helping students build upon their education, pursue their professional goals, and achieve continued academic success."

"Our job is to help students succeed--not just while they're at Anderson, but long after they graduate," said Rose Elia, Chief Operating Officer of Anderson College. "This partnership gives our graduates another opportunity to continue learning whenever the time is right for them. It's about making sure they have choices and know we'll continue cheering them on as they grow in their careers."

"This agreement is meaningful because it recognizes the learning our students have already completed," said Cheryl Russell-Julien, Director of Academics and Quality Assurance at Anderson College. "Students should not have to start from the beginning when they have already built strong knowledge and skills. This pathway helps them take the next step with confidence, while still protecting the quality and expectations of the credential they are working toward."

"For me, this partnership is about creating more possibilities for our students," said Heather Yang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anderson College. "So many students come to Anderson because they want a better career and a better life for themselves and their families. Graduation is an important milestone, but it doesn't have to be the end of their learning. Through this pathway with Columbia Southern University, our graduates will have another opportunity to continue their education, open new doors, and build the careers they have been working so hard toward."

Through the agreement, prospective students will have access to a dedicated Columbia Southern University partner portal outlining transfer opportunities and degree options. Eligible participants will also benefit from CSU's flexible online learning model, complimentary evaluations of prior education and training, digital textbooks provided at no additional cost, and multiple course scheduling options designed to accommodate working professionals.

For more information about Anderson College and its programs, visit www.andersoncollege.com.

For more information about Columbia Southern University, visit www.columbiasouthern.edu.

About Columbia Southern University

Columbia Southern University is an accredited online university based in Orange Beach, Alabama, offering associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs across a wide range of disciplines. Through flexible online delivery and a commitment to serving working professionals, CSU provides accessible educational opportunities designed to support lifelong learning.

About Anderson College

Anderson College is one of Canada's oldest colleges, having opened its first location in 1885. Anderson has trained more than 150,000 students over its 140-plus-year history and continues to be an empowering partner for students overcoming career challenges and transitioning to the next phase of their lives. With ten locations across Ontario, it is recognized for its high-calibre faculty, hands-on, real-life career training, and supportive culture.

SOURCE Anderson College

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