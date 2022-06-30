Anderson College & Westervelt College Students Eligible for Shoppers Drug Mart Funding – Financial Support to Spur Pharmacy Technician Professional Registration

TORONTO, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Anderson College of Health, Business and Technology is thrilled to announce that students enrolled in both Anderson's and Westervelt's Pharmacy Technician program will have the opportunity to enroll in the Technician Licensing Assistance Program (TLAP) developed by Shoppers Drug Mart's Central Pharmacy Services (CPS). TLAP is designed to assist and financially support pharmacy assistants working at Central Pharmacy Services to become fully registered as Pharmacy Technicians. Anderson College and CPS will conduct Open Houses to provide details to interested students.



"Pharmacy Technicians have been vital to our ability to support our partner pharmacies in the delivery of exceptional patient care. We are grateful for the opportunity to reduce financial barriers and support individuals wishing to join this great profession" said Matt Koehler, Senior Operations Director of Central Pharmacy Services.

"Our deepest appreciation goes to Shoppers Drug Mart for creating this innovative solution to support tomorrow's Pharmacy Technicians. This is an incredible opportunity for students in our CCAPP accredited Pharmacy Technician program, not only because they may receive financial support for their education, but they will also be able to be part of Shoppers Drug Mart Organization and CPS environment alongside individuals and teams of highly regarded healthcare professionals." said Heather Yang, Chief Executive Officer of Anderson College.

"Our commitment to our students is to provide superior educational and training experiences, ensuring they graduate with the skills and knowledge to succeed within their respective fields," said Rose Elia, Chief Operating Officer of Anderson College. "This partnership empowers our Pharmacy Technician students to learn hands-on, serving patients, and provides a clear pathway for them to become licensed professionals, removing any barriers by providing financial support."

TLAP funding covers a 100% reimbursement for registration and licensing fees and an 80% reimbursement of Pharmacy Technician program costs up to a maximum of $12,000. * Eligible Anderson College and Westervelt College students must be entitled to study/work in Canada, registered as a Pharmacy Technician student and be employed full-time or part-time (practicum training) within a Central Pharmacy Services. *

Virtual Open Houses to provide further details about the TLAP program and how to apply, will be held in the coming days.

*Terms and Conditions Apply. For more information on the TLAP Funding opportunity for students of our Pharmacy Technician program, please email [email protected].

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With more than 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns 47 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy® (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé® in Québec). As well, the company owns and operates 43 corporate Wellwise by Shoppers Drug MartTM stores and an ecommerce site Wellwise.ca, making it the largest Canadian retailer of home health care products and services. In addition to its retail store network, the company owns the Medical Cannabis by ShoppersTM online platform for the sale of medical cannabis, Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, and MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities. Shoppers Drug Mart is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

For over 40 years Anderson College has been a partner to thousands of students overcoming career challenges and transitioning to the next phase of their lives. Program offerings span Healthcare, Business & Supply Chain, Technology, Law and English Language Training. With six locations in Ontario and one location in British Columbia, it is recognized for its high-calibre faculty, career-focused education, hands-on, real-life career training, and supportive culture. For more information visit www.andersoncollege.com.

Westervelt College is one of Canada's oldest colleges, having first opened its doors in 1885, and has trained more than 100,000 students over its 137-year history. Program offerings span Healthcare, Human Services, Business, Film & Tech, and Law & Security with its footprint in London, Kitchener, Brantford and Windsor. For more information visit www.westerveltcollege.ca.

SOURCE Anderson College

For further information: Media Contact: Anderson College, 416-466-6107, [email protected]