Andean Virtually Opens The Market

Andean Precious Metals is a Canadian, growth-focused silver producer positioned to become a mid-tier consolidator. The Company produced 5.9M ounces of silver in 2020 at an all-in sustaining cost of approximately $15 USD per ounce from its own mineral claims, contracts with the state mining company of Bolivia (COMIBOL), and from a high margin third-party ore sourcing business. All processing takes place at the Company's 1.65 M tonnes per year San Bartolomé plant which has the capacity to produce to refined silver bars.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected] . The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Monday, April 5, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Daniel Weinerman, Director, National Capital Markets, [email protected], T: 416 848 1715

Related Links

tsxventure.com

