Andean Virtually Opens The Market

News provided by

TSX Venture Exchange

Apr 05, 2021, 11:30 ET

TORONTO, April 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Luis da Silva, Chief Executive Officer and Alberto Morales, Founder and Executive Chairman, Andean Precious Metals Corp. ("Andean" or the "Company") (TSXV: APM) joined Dean McPherson, Head, Global Mining, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

TMX Group welcomes Andean to TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV:APM)
TMX Group welcomes Andean to TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV:APM)

Andean Precious Metals is a Canadian, growth-focused silver producer positioned to become a mid-tier consolidator. The Company produced 5.9M ounces of silver in 2020 at an all-in sustaining cost of approximately $15 USD per ounce from its own mineral claims, contracts with the state mining company of Bolivia (COMIBOL), and from a high margin third-party ore sourcing business. All processing takes place at the Company's 1.65 M tonnes per year San Bartolomé plant which has the capacity to produce to refined silver bars.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date:   Monday, April 5, 2021
Time:   9:00am - 9:30am
Place:  Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Daniel Weinerman, Director, National Capital Markets, [email protected], T: 416 848 1715

Related Links

tsxventure.com

Organization Profile

TSX Venture Exchange