Ancient Nutrition Launches In Canada

Leading supplement pioneer is entering international territory for the first time with several core products

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ -- Ancient Nutrition has launched its first products internationally in Canada to fulfill consumer demand, connect with Canadian consumers and transform lives. The offering includes ten of Ancient Nutrition's bestselling, category leading products covering three core areas: collagen, bone broth and keto. The products are available for purchase on Ancient Nutrition's Canadian e-commerce site and at key retail partners which can be located here.

"We are passionate about our expansion into Canada, as it helps to further Ancient Nutrition's mission of providing history's healthiest nutrients to the modern world in a convenient form," says DNM, CNS, DC and co-founder Dr. Josh Axe. "The Canadian market is one we've sought after since our brand's inception and we are looking forward to supporting the health and wellness of Canadian consumers. I am also proud to share that we are making these products in Canada!"

The retail roll-out began early September and will continue through December. Prominent retailers where you can find Ancient Nutrition products include select health food stores such as Community Natural Foods, Nature's Source/Signature, Metro and Whole Foods Market.

The product offerings are as follows:

Multi Collagen Protein Pure 22 & 45 srv

Multi Collagen Protein Vanilla 22 srv

Multi Collagen Protein Chocolate 22 srv

Multi Collagen Protein Strawberry Lemonade 22 srv

Bone Broth Collagen Protein Vanilla 15 srv

Bone Broth Collagen Protein Chocolate 15 srv

Keto Collagen Pure 18 srv

Keto Collagen Vanilla 18 srv

Keto Collagen Chocolate 18 srv

"In order to customize our products for the unique health needs within Canada, we are manufacturing our products locally in British Columbia which enables us to support small business as well as reduce the environmental impact of shipping far distances," said Canada General Manager Michelle Prychidny, who is based in Toronto. "So far, the feedback from consumers has been overwhelmingly positive and we are looking forward to bringing our unique purpose-driven company to even more Canadian consumers over the coming weeks."

For more information and to shop online, visit ancientnutrition.ca.

About Ancient Nutrition:

Ancient Nutrition was co-founded in 2016 by Jordan Rubin and Dr. Josh Axe. At Ancient Nutrition, we believe the human body was built for high performance. In the modern world, we are disconnected from the traditions and nutritional principles that were honored and celebrated throughout history. Our real food nutritional products are designed to provide Ancient Nutrients in a modern, convenient form to power the body and mind, restoring us to the health, strength, and vitality of our ancestors. For more information, please visit www.ancientnutrition.com.

About Dr. Josh Axe:

Dr. Josh Axe, founder of Ancient Nutrition and DrAxe.com, is a certified doctor of natural medicine (DNM), doctor of chiropractic (DC) and clinical nutritionist (CNS) with a passion to help people get healthy by empowering them to use nutrition to fuel their health. He is the bestselling author of KETO DIET and Eat Dirt, and the upcoming COLLAGEN DIET book. Dr. Axe founded the natural health website DrAxe.com, one of the top natural health website in the world today. Its main topics include nutrition, natural medicine, fitness, healthy recipes, home DIY remedies and trending health news. His website includes a group of credentialed editors, writers and a Medical Review Board. Dr. Axe is also the co-founder of Ancient Nutrition, which provides protein powders, holistic supplements, vitamins, essential oils and more to the modern world.

