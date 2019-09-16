An urban drive-in cinema for Communauto's 25th anniversary

To mark its 25 years of service, Communauto, in partnership with the Centre for Sustainable Development, invites Montrealers to celebrate shared urban mobility around a major urban drive-in cinema in the Quartier des spectacles.

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Since it was founded in 1994, Communauto has continued to expand its service in Quebec and elsewhere, making it the largest car-sharing service in Canada. To celebrate these achievements, the Centre for Sustainable Development and Communauto are organizing an urban drive-in cinema in the Quartier des spectacles on September 23, starting at 6 p.m.

An urban drive-in cinema: the "CommunautoScope"

Available free of charge to the general public, the drive-in cinema will feature documentaries on the environment and the cult film Québec-Montréal by filmmaker Ricardo Trogi. The concept offered by Urbania meets the need to create a festive, memorable and unifying event in the heart of the city. For the event, 15 Communauto FLEX vehicles will be located on Sainte-Catherine Street in front of the Centre for Sustainable Development between Clark and Saint-Urbain Streets, as well as various forms of street furniture (terrace, bar, Adirondack chairs, etc.). The public will also have access to popcorn and cotton candy. Film buffs will be able to travel to the event through the various modes of sustainable transportation, with cars already on site. "As a centre for reflection, education and meetings on sustainable development, it was only natural for us to encourage this initiative to raise public awareness about sustainable mobility," says Josée Duplessis, Executive Director of the Centre for Sustainable Development.

Lunchtime lecture on automotive addiction

On September 24, from 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Centre for Sustainable Development and Communauto propose a panel discussion on car ownership. "The traffic congestion and the number of vehicles in circulation reach historical records. And most of the actions put in place are struggling to tackle the root of the problem: car ownership. Also, we wanted to take advantage of these festivities to understand the phenomenon and offer solutions to reverse the trend," said Marco Viviani, Vice-president, strategic development of Communauto. Under the title "Posséder une auto : est-ce encore raisonnable?", the panel discussion will bring together Martin Trépanier, Professor in the Department of Mathematics and Industrial Engineering at Polytechnique Montréal, Pierre-Olivier Pineau, Chair of Energy Sector Management at HEC Montréal, Alice Miquet, President of the Conseil Jeunesse de Montréal and Tania Gonzalez, Transport, GHG and Planning Manager at the Conseil régional de l'environnement de Montréal.

About Communauto

Founded in Quebec City in 1994, Communauto is the oldest car-sharing service in North America and the one serving the largest number of communities in Canada. With a fleet of almost 3,000 vehicles, the company serves 13 cities in Canada, as well as Paris in France. The Communauto group operates gasoline, hybrid and electric cars. It is one of the few operators in the world able to offer its customers access to vehicles available with or without reservation (free-floating cars).

About the Centre for Sustainable Development

The Centre for Sustainable Development is a hub for meetings, exchanges, reflection and innovation. This demonstrative ecological building, the first building certified LEED® New Construction Platinum in Quebec, aims to inspire citizens, experts and elected officials, and create a synergy between founding members and occupants, made up of some 20 social and environmental NGOs.

