Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable

Feb 14, 2022, 12:08 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - In anticipation of the Minister of Health’s announcement this week regarding changes to travel restrictions, the Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable ("The Roundtable") issues the following open letter to the Prime Minister, calling on the federal government to lay out a plan for the removal of pre-departure and on-arrival testing for fully vaccinated travellers and other non-science based travel restrictions.

Dear Prime Minister:

Canada is in a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic – one marked by widespread vaccination and high levels of prior infection, and one which many Medical Officers of Health have called endemic.

From Denmark and the United Kingdom to Switzerland, Ireland and Norway, many forward-thinking countries worldwide have recognized that the time has come to remove COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers.

We believe Canada should do the same.

Canadians have been among the most cooperative citizens anywhere in the world, rolling up their sleeves, staying home, and cancelling or adjusting travel or personal plans time and time again.

The Canadian Travel and Tourism industry is calling on the federal government to lay out a plan with a clear timeline for removing travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers and their children, including removing unnecessary pre-departure and on-arrival testing and isolation requirements and blanket travel advisories.

Travellers are subject to mandatory vaccination, as is the industry which serves them. Our industry has been in lockstep with the government by prioritizing safety since the beginning of the pandemic – including through our strong support of vaccination.

Since the pandemic's start, only 1% of all cases of COVID-19 in Canada have been related to travel, and throughout the last wave, the test positivity rate in communities reached ten times what it was at our borders.

We strongly agree with the government's repeated statements that Canada's COVID-19 policies should be based on science but there is no logical or scientific reason that travel should be singled out as the only activity that requires testing and isolation.

As a country we have learned a lot over the last two years and it's time we apply an updated approach to our thinking to quickly and safely transition out of this most recent phase of the pandemic.

It's time for the federal government to begin encouraging Canadians to travel and to invite the world to once again explore what our great country has to offer.

As provinces come out of lockdowns and with the spring and summer travel seasons on the horizon, we urgently request that the federal government allow the travel and tourism sector to reopen alongside all other sectors of the economy.

Sincerely,

Perrin Beatty

President and CEO, Canadian Chamber of Commerce

Monette Pasher
Interim President, Canadian Airports Council
   

Beth Potter
President and CEO, Tourism Industry Association of Canada

Brett Walker
Chair, Canadian Association of Tour Operators

   

Heather McCrory
Chief Executive Officer, North & Central America, Accor

Paul Burns
President & CEO, Canadian Gaming Association
   

Philippe Rainville
President and Chief Executive Officer, Aéroports de Montréal

Erin Benjamin 
President & CEO, Canadian Live Music Association
 

Michael Rousseau
President and Chief Executive Officer, Air Canada

Michel Leblanc
President and CEO, Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal
 

Patrick Doyle
Vice President & General Manager, American Express Global Business Travel

Joseph Randell
President and Chief Executive Officer, Chorus Aviation
   

Véronyque Tremblay
President and Chief Executive Officer, Association Hôtellerie Québec

Scott Beck
President and CEO, Destination Toronto
   

Wendy Paradis
President, Association of Canadian Travel Agencies

Nick Farkas
Vice President of Concerts and Events, evenko
 

Goldy Hyder
President & CEO, Business Council of Canada

Zita Cobb
Innkeeper, Fogo Island Inn
   

Jim Facette
Executive Director & CEO, Canada's Accredited Zoos and Aquariums

Nancy Tudorache
Regional Vice President, Canada, Global Business Travel Association
   

Deborah Flint
President and Chief Executive Officer, Greater Toronto Airports Authority

Bridgitte Anderson
President and CEO, Greater Vancouver Board of Trade
 

Susie Grynol
President, Hotel Association of Canada

Patti-Anne Tarlton
Global Executive Vice President, Ticketmaster
   

Lydia Chen
President and Chief Executive Officer, InnVest Hotels

Jan De Silva
President and CEO, Toronto Region Board of Trade
   

Douglas Lavin
Regional Vice President, North America, International Air Transport Association (IATA)

Yves Lalumière
President and CEO, Tourisme Montréal
   

Don Cleary
President, Canada Operations, Marriott

Annick Guérard
President and CEO, Transat
   

Suzanne Acton-Gervais
Interim President and CEO, National Airlines Council of Canada

Harry Taylor
Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, WestJet

