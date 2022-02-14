OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - In anticipation of the Minister of Health’s announcement this week regarding changes to travel restrictions, the Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable ("The Roundtable") issues the following open letter to the Prime Minister, calling on the federal government to lay out a plan for the removal of pre-departure and on-arrival testing for fully vaccinated travellers and other non-science based travel restrictions.

Dear Prime Minister:

Canada is in a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic – one marked by widespread vaccination and high levels of prior infection, and one which many Medical Officers of Health have called endemic.

From Denmark and the United Kingdom to Switzerland, Ireland and Norway, many forward-thinking countries worldwide have recognized that the time has come to remove COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers.

We believe Canada should do the same.

Canadians have been among the most cooperative citizens anywhere in the world, rolling up their sleeves, staying home, and cancelling or adjusting travel or personal plans time and time again.

The Canadian Travel and Tourism industry is calling on the federal government to lay out a plan with a clear timeline for removing travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers and their children, including removing unnecessary pre-departure and on-arrival testing and isolation requirements and blanket travel advisories.

Travellers are subject to mandatory vaccination, as is the industry which serves them. Our industry has been in lockstep with the government by prioritizing safety since the beginning of the pandemic – including through our strong support of vaccination.

Since the pandemic's start, only 1% of all cases of COVID-19 in Canada have been related to travel, and throughout the last wave, the test positivity rate in communities reached ten times what it was at our borders.

We strongly agree with the government's repeated statements that Canada's COVID-19 policies should be based on science but there is no logical or scientific reason that travel should be singled out as the only activity that requires testing and isolation.

As a country we have learned a lot over the last two years and it's time we apply an updated approach to our thinking to quickly and safely transition out of this most recent phase of the pandemic.

It's time for the federal government to begin encouraging Canadians to travel and to invite the world to once again explore what our great country has to offer.

As provinces come out of lockdowns and with the spring and summer travel seasons on the horizon, we urgently request that the federal government allow the travel and tourism sector to reopen alongside all other sectors of the economy.

Sincerely,

Perrin Beatty President and CEO, Canadian Chamber of Commerce

Interim President, Canadian Airports Council Beth Potter

President and CEO, Tourism Industry Association of Canada Brett Walker

Chair, Canadian Association of Tour Operators Heather McCrory

Chief Executive Officer, North & Central America, Accor Paul Burns

President & CEO, Canadian Gaming Association Philippe Rainville

President and Chief Executive Officer, Aéroports de Montréal Erin Benjamin

President & CEO, Canadian Live Music Association Michael Rousseau

President and Chief Executive Officer, Air Canada Michel Leblanc

President and CEO, Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal Patrick Doyle

Vice President & General Manager, American Express Global Business Travel Joseph Randell

President and Chief Executive Officer, Chorus Aviation Véronyque Tremblay

President and Chief Executive Officer, Association Hôtellerie Québec Scott Beck

President and CEO, Destination Toronto Wendy Paradis

President, Association of Canadian Travel Agencies Nick Farkas

Vice President of Concerts and Events, evenko Goldy Hyder

President & CEO, Business Council of Canada Zita Cobb

Innkeeper, Fogo Island Inn Jim Facette

Executive Director & CEO, Canada's Accredited Zoos and Aquariums Nancy Tudorache

Regional Vice President, Canada, Global Business Travel Association Deborah Flint

President and Chief Executive Officer, Greater Toronto Airports Authority Bridgitte Anderson

President and CEO, Greater Vancouver Board of Trade Susie Grynol

President, Hotel Association of Canada Patti-Anne Tarlton

Global Executive Vice President, Ticketmaster Lydia Chen

President and Chief Executive Officer, InnVest Hotels Jan De Silva

President and CEO, Toronto Region Board of Trade Douglas Lavin

Regional Vice President, North America, International Air Transport Association (IATA) Yves Lalumière

President and CEO, Tourisme Montréal Don Cleary

President, Canada Operations, Marriott Annick Guérard

President and CEO, Transat Suzanne Acton-Gervais

Interim President and CEO, National Airlines Council of Canada Harry Taylor

Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, WestJet

