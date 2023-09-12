Image gallery available here

MASCOUCHE, QC, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Groupe Montoni and Legault Group are proud to announce the start of construction on a brand new, state-of-the-art automated warehouse and distribution centre in the Mascouche CentrOparc, a project worth over $90 million. The facility, to be equally owned by the partners and built by Groupe Montoni, will extend over nearly 400,000 square feet, the equivalent of almost seven football fields.

Construction of Mondou's new warehouse and distribution centre will adhere to best practices in sustainability. It is part of the final phase of the innovative CentrOparc business district, and will be operational by 2025.

The building, designed by the firm NEUF architect(e)s, will aim to meet the stringent, exacting criteria for LEED Silver certification and will have two primary uses:

Office spaces on two floors: Developed and geared toward accessibility, health and enhancement of employees' living spaces; Equipped with a dog park, directly in line with Legault Group's mission, which puts animal wellness at the core of everything it does;

A state-of-the-art warehouse and distribution centre.

"MONTONI is happy to be contributing to the success of a proudly local company, and to be playing an active role in the economic development of the Lanaudière region with the completion of the CentrOparc in Mascouche," said Dario Montoni, President of Groupe Montoni. "We are particularly proud of our success in creating a dynamic ecosystem that has helped create more than 700 jobs locally, with the likes of St-Hubert, Desjardins, EEGT, Buanderie Blanchelle, Jacmar, EMJ, Ménagez-vous, Bicycles Quilicot and now Mondou setting up operations there."

Guillaume Tremblay, Mayor of Mascouche, added: "On my behalf and that of City Council, I salute this major investment in the CentrOparc by Montoni and Legault Group. We are proud to welcome Mondou, a flagship Québec business that has chosen to further its growth on our territory. Ultimately, this new project will be a record investment for the City of Mascouche, in addition to completing the third and final phase of our business park. In addition to creating hundreds of jobs, this project will generate new municipal revenue that will benefit the entire community."

Innovative facilities for Legault Group

"This state-of-the-art automated centre will ensure the development of our distribution capacity in the decades to come," enthused Marie-France Legault, Co-owner and Director of Corporate Affairs, Legault Group. "With automated systems providing a robust operational infrastructure, we will be in a position to achieve our ambitions while improving our employees' well-being and their workplace, ensuring that it is optimal both for supplying Mondou stores and satisfying customers who prefer to shop online."

Symbolizing Legault Group's nearly 105-year-long commitment to innovation, efficiency and operational excellence, the future distribution centre will be much more than a mere building. Through a carefully orchestrated combination of leading-edge technology, automated order processing systems and smart inventory management, the group will now respond faster and more efficiently to clients' needs.

The centre will result in improved product variety and availability for all of Mondou's customers, at both brick-and-mortar outlets and online. The new facilities will also support the growth of the Anjou-based company and its exclusive brands, distributed throughout its cross-country retail network.

The new distribution centre will contribute to enhanced employee wellness thanks to a safer, more optimized work environment. Automation will enable productivity and efficiency gains, with all existing jobs at the current distribution centre in Anjou maintained.

About Legault Group

Legault Group is a fourth-generation, vertically integrated, Québec-based family business specializing in the manufacture, distribution and sale of pet food and treats. Its brand portfolio includes Mondou and Ren's Pets, two of Canada's largest pet food and accessory chains, as well as several proprietary brands.

For more information, visit www.legaultgroup.com.

About Groupe Montoni

A leader in real estate development in Québec, MONTONI has a portfolio of close to 500 projects representing more than 20 million square feet of industrial, commercial, institutional and residential construction, 30 head offices and another 22 million square feet under development. A proud holder of the title of one of Canada's Best-Managed Companies for more than 20 years, Montoni Group has secured itself a prime position, holding large land portfolios across the Greater Montréal area. The company distinguishes itself by offering a full range of services covering development, construction—from excavation to interior design—and property management. In addition, MONTONI has committed to making environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria a permanent strategic reflex.

A LEED-accredited member of the Canada Green Building Council, MONTONI is committed to building a sustainable heritage based on leading-edge expertise. The Group has completed more than 4.2 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings. Among projects under way, it is also targeting LEED certification for close to 7 million square feet, and net-zero-carbon accreditation for nearly 2 million square feet.

The developer's most recent achievements include Écoparc, a major project in Saint-Bruno. This next-generation industrial campus is targeting two certifications: LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) v4 Gold Core & Shell and Zero-Carbon Building (ZCB) from the Canada Green Building Council. Valued at more than $450 million, it is strategically located near Highway 30 and Route 116, two key road links in the North American logistics chain.

For more information, visit www.groupemontoni.com.

