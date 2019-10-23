An Interactive Visit within the Largest Research and Development Centre Dedicated to Microelectronics

The interactive video allows users to quickly become acquainted with the technological capabilities available and the technical characteristics of the equipment of C2MI's service offering, regardless of the market segment in which they evolve. Our expertise meets the needs of all sectors: Aerospace, Automotive, Consumer, Innovative manufacturing, Security and Defense, Health and Life Sciences, Telecommunications, Transport and Infrastructure.

Just like the products we develop; this new tool is innovative! We would like to thank ID Conception and Daycounts design teams for their valuable collaboration. We wish this video allows you to visit us and discover the exciting world of microelectronics.

About the Miqro Innovation Collaborative Centre (C2MI)

The MiQro Innovation Collaborative Centre is an international beacon whose activities are dedicated to rapid commercialization in the fields of MEMS manufacturing, advanced packaging and systems assembly as well as printable electronics. Microelectronics, ubiquitous in all sectors of the economy and society, is a tremendous wealth vector. C2MI is the largest electronics systems research and development center in Canada. The Center is a unique model of collaboration where the synergy between industrial and academic partners is necessary, even essential for the development of new generation products. C2MI is a Centre of excellence for commercialization and research (CECR) whose role is to help produce market-driven prototypes to accelerate their commercialization. Visit: www.c2mi.ca

