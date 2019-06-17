An innovative tool to encourage federal institutions to respect official languages rights

Launch of a new tool: Official Languages Maturity Model

GATINEAU, QC, June 17, 2019 /CNW/ - As we mark the 50th anniversary of the Official Languages Act (the Act), Commissioner of Official Languages Raymond Théberge is proud to unveil his Official Languages Maturity Model (OLMM) today.

As indicated in his 2018–2019 Annual Report, the Commissioner wants to encourage federal institutions to remove barriers to meeting the objectives set out in the Act, with the ultimate goal of serving Canadians better.

With the OLMM, institutions will be able to determine the extent to which official languages are part of their activities, and they will be better equipped to identify their strengths and weaknesses, as well as the steps to take in order to do better.

This modern and user-friendly tool, delivered through an electronic platform, was developed following consultations with federal institutions and tested by selected institutions to ensure that it would lead to results.

The OLMM—designed and created by the Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages—is fully tailored to the business language of federal institutions, enabling them to better understand their official languages obligations and their impact on their daily activities with the public and internally.

Quotes:

"In promoting and protecting language rights, it is important to be innovative and to provide the federal public service with useful and effective tools to support the fundamental Canadian value of linguistic duality. I urge the government to take advantage of this new tool to obtain a thorough and accurate assessment of the state of official languages within their institutions and use it as a reference for making progress."

– Raymond Théberge, Commissioner of Official Languages

"The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency was pleased to participate in the Official Languages Maturity Model pilot project. As the official languages champion in my organization, I can attest that the exercise allowed us to identify our official languages strengths and weaknesses. This helpful tool will enable departments to advance in their efforts and ultimately to provide more bilingual services across Canada."

– Stéphane Lagacé, Official Languages Champion,

Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

