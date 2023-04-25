MONTREAL, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Ben-Mor , Canada's largest manufacturer of assembled slings and cables and a market leader for 30 years, is making a major shift to reduce its dependence on China. The company, a key player in the cable market, is announcing a bold and decisive move by ending the production of its finished product in Asia and China, while continuing to manufacture quality materials at competitive prices for its customers.

"Ben-Mor's development hinges on always being and doing better. This is why we've decided to step away from China and repatriate all our production to North America and Europe. This initiative represents an investment for us, and it is done with an eye to the future. We are experimenting with approving new suppliers outside of China and Asia. When we think things through, we have the power to make change happen," explains Ben-Mor founder Benoît Frappier.

The Saint-Hyacinthe manufacturer operates under three divisions: industrial, retail and military. They assemble cables, covered cables, lifting slings and round slings, and distribute ropes, chains, and accessories. The company's flagship product, aluminum bushings for assembled cables, will now be entirely manufactured in Canada.

In addition to this proactive decision which demonstrates Ben-Mor's commitment to the local economy, the company is intent on continuing its expansion, which has been achieved mainly through acquisitions. Among the most significant acquisitions is that of Sling Tech in 2012, making Ben-Mor the top manufacturer in the country. More recently, in January 2023, Ben-Mor completed the purchase of Fortune Rope & Metal, a recognized supplier to the cable industry, with three strategic locations in the United States. These acquisitions have allowed the company to diversify its activities and serve new markets: Ben-Mor now has 375 employees in 11 locations throughout Canada and the United States.

With a view to further growth, Benoît Frappier has assembled a visionary team where preparing the next generation plays a key role in business development. His daughter Mélanie Frappier has taken over the reins of industrial sales and business development, while Louis Tétreault, vice-president of retail sales and supply chain, has distinguished himself through his leadership skills and involvement, earning him a management position.

Ben-Mor's objective is to expand its activities in new markets in order to offer its customers an ever-broader range of products. To this end, the company relies on its employees from coast to coast, who will assemble at the Saint-Hyacinthe head office in May to celebrate thirty years of extraordinary growth.

About Ben-Mor

Ben-Mor was founded in 1992 by Benoît Frappier and has become a leader in the manufacturing and distribution of steel cables, chains, chain accessories, assembled cables covered cables, synthetic slings, chain slings, rope slings and cables. Ben-Mor serves a North American customer base through 11 strategic locations in Canada and the United States. The company is known for its high-quality product offering and customized customer service.

