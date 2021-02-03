MONTREAL, Feb. 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - This afternoon at its virtual Solidaires awards event to showcase and recognize the commitment of donors and community workers, Centraide of Greater Montreal announced that it raised $60,007,832 during its 2020 annual fundraising campaign.

This significant amount collected from the public and workplaces will allow Centraide to continue supporting a vital network of about 350 community agencies and projects in Montreal, Laval and the South Shore. This funding will greatly benefit these agencies and help them meet vulnerable people's needs, which have been exacerbated by the ongoing health crisis.

"The success of this campaign has come from the extraordinary effort of companies, organizations and their employees, who showed unbelievable generosity despite a fragile economy and difficult circumstances. I also think that people have become collectively aware of the vital role of the community sector and Centraide's social contribution," said the Honourable Michael M. Fortier, Vice-Chairman, RBC Capital Markets, and Co-Chair of the 2020 campaign along with Anne-Marie Hubert, Eastern Canada Managing Partner, EY.

"We are gratified that this unprecedented situation did not affect the campaign as much as we had initially anticipated. People continued to give and even became more committed to what they know is a worthy cause of helping vulnerable people who have been particularly affected by the current crisis," added Ms. Hubert.

"We thank all donors for showing their local love despite the pandemic. And thank you also for showing up and showing your support for community agencies that provide an essential service in our cities and neighbourhoods. Your gifts will make a difference in the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in need," said Yannick Elliott, Vice-President - Resource Development, Centraide of Greater Montreal.

Given significant ongoing needs in the field, Centraide is also announcing that today it will provide $360,000 to seven local Greater Montreal agencies so that they can enhance or extend support services for the homeless population. A sum of $150,000 will also go toward the coordination of emergency measures by neighbourhood roundtables and community development corporations (CDCs) in their respective territories.

Centraide will continue to listen to the community and its partners, and more news will be announced shortly about further emergency assistance for vulnerable people hit hardest by the second wave of COVID-19.

A digital shift that is paying off

Centraide's recent efforts to reach donors online have borne fruit, as it collected 80% of its donations electronically this year. A number of companies matched donations from employees, who held fundraising events online and pulled out all the stops to create challenges that could be done virtually.

People were also invited to show how much they care about Greater Montreal and how proud they are to belong to this tightly woven, resilient, and engaged community. They took part in a grand photo mosaic created on Centraide's website in real time throughout the fall. A video featuring a spoken word poem performed by Élémo and Roen Higgins about generosity and social inclusion was also shared at workplaces and on social media.

People dedicated to the cause

Despite the cancellation of its traditional campaign activities and the challenge of canvassing for donations online, Centraide could rely on the commitment of thousands of workplace employees to raise awareness among their peers about the need to give. The essential support of these volunteers was highlighted at the Solidaires event.

Centraide also handed out the Michèle Thibodeau-DeGuire Award to Lino A. Saputo, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Saputo, Inc. This annual award recognizes an exceptional volunteer's outstanding contribution to Centraide of Greater Montreal's mission. A genuine and inspiring leader, Mr. Saputo has had a distinguished tenure at Centraide notably as Campaign Co-Chair in 2012 and then as Chair (2013-2018) and Honorary Chair (2019-2020) of the Major Donors' Circle (personal donations of $10,000 or more).

About Centraide of Greater Montreal

Centraide of Greater Montreal is active in the territories of Laval, Montreal and the South Shore. It regularly supports a network of 350 agencies and collective projects every year. Centraide has a presence in 18 regions in Quebec and is supported by private, public and parapublic corporations and institutions as well as large trade unions. The money it raises is invested locally to break the cycle of poverty and social exclusion. For more information: centraide-mtl.org.

SOURCE Centraide of Greater Montreal

For further information: Annick Gagnon, Public Relations Advisor, Centraide of Greater Montreal, 514-288-1261, extension 242, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.centraide-mtl.org

