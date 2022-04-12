An Iconic Canadian Story Becomes an Iconic Canadian Ballet - Now Streaming on Tubi, Plex and Prime Video

"This is Ballet: Dancing Anne of Green Gables"

TORONTO, ON, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - George Brown College filmmakers and Canada's Ballet Jörgen are bringing the iconic story of Anne of Green Gables to new diverse audiences.

The innovative and unforgettable documentary "This is Ballet: Dancing Anne of Green Gables" was filmed by George Brown College's Institute without Boundaries and is now streaming on Tubi, Plex and Prime Video.

The feature length documentary follows the dancers and creative minds of Ballet Jörgen, from the seeds of the creative process in Toronto, to the World Premiere in Halifax. The project demonstrates a close collaboration between George Brown College's School of Design, Ballet Jörgen and the School of Media and Performing Arts.

"When it comes to describing the documentary, even 'flawless' seems too little of a word. The film is informative as it teaches viewers about the world's everlasting love for Anne Shirley," wrote film critic Brittany Witherspoon.

The documentary premiered to a very appreciative audience at the Utah Dance Film Festival in May 2021, winning second place in the festival awards. It also went on to win the Best Documentary award at the Dancentric TV Film Festival in Florida.

The film is now being distributed by Los Angeles-based distributor Filmhub, and is free to stream (with ads) worldwide on Plex, along with the U.S., Canada and Australia on Tubi. Viewers in the U.S. and UK can also buy or rent the film from Amazon Prime Video.

