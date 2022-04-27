MONTREAL, April 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Announcing a world premiere: OASIS immersion, Canada's largest permanent immersive destination, Montreal creative studio Normal Studio and Canadian producer Paquin Entertainment Group present VAN GOGH - Distorsion, opening tomorrow, April 28, 2022 at Palais des congrès de Montréal. This one-of-a-kind event promises to be one of the most striking immersive exhibitions ever presented on Van Gogh's masterpieces, largely due to the talent of local Québec creative minds and the high-level technological environment of OASIS immersion.

Launch of VAN GOGH Distorsion at OASIS immersion (CNW Group/Palais des congrès de Montréal) Gallery 1: Van Gogh, in exploration mode (CNW Group/Palais des congrès de Montréal) Gallery 2: Van Gogh, multimedia artist (CNW Group/Palais des congrès de Montréal) Gallery 3: Van Gogh, larger than life (CNW Group/Palais des congrès de Montréal)

Building on the worldwide phenomenon resulting from the union of the immersive medium and the Dutch-born painter's work, VAN GOGH - Distorsion marks a parallel between the recognition of the artist, the posterity of his work and the perspective of a more humanist tomorrow as a legacy to future generations.

"With this new exhibition, we wanted to pay tribute to the quiet strength that transcends the art of Van Gogh, a perfect match for OASIS immersion's DNA. VAN GOGH - Distorsion is an exhilarating and interactive journey into the world of a resolutely modern artist, but it is also a nod to the irony that in his day, his work was considered a distortion of reality, whereas today it is recognized as one of the greatest of all time. We are particularly proud of the approach developed jointly with our two partners, as it embodies all the emotion of this encounter between immersive media and this larger-than-life artist," explains Denys Lavigne, President and Co-founder of OASIS immersion.

A whole new perspective on Van Gogh's work

Lasting 75 minutes, this new immersive light-filled exhibition explores over 225 paintings, drawings and sketches, offering a contemporary look at Van Gogh's opus and imagining what he could have achieved with today's technology, combining digital creativity and media.

"The VAN GOGH - Distorsion exhibition pushes the limits of more traditional immersive exhibitions about painters. We have allowed ourselves many liberties both from a conceptual and animatic perspective, but always with the utmost respect. Our objective was to take the visitor on a unique sensory experience inside the artistic mind of Vincent, the man, beyond his world-renowned opus," says Mathieu St-Arnaud, Creative Director and Associate at Normal Studio.

An experiential and interactive journey

Working their way through three immersive galleries with 360-degree projections – walls and floors, equipped with 105 laser projectors and 119 surround-sound speakers – visitors will enjoy a moving sensory experience that celebrates this larger-than-life pioneer, allowing them to connect with his paintings on the newly installed interactive floor in the main OASIS immersion gallery.

- Gallery 1: Van Gogh, in exploration mode

In this first stage, visitors are immersed in the creative universe of Van Gogh. Through rare drawings and sketches, we observe the evolution of his style and his sources of inspiration, with the special relationship he had with his brother as a backdrop, accompanied by an original contemporary soundtrack by Rémy Sealey from Audio Z studio.

- Gallery 2: Van Gogh, multimedia artist

The tour continues with a special twist: imagining what Van Gogh could achieve with today's creative tools, through presenting generative experiments inspired by recurring themes in his works: night, sun, flowers, colours, fields, nature, in minimalist symbiosis between visual and sound. The accompanying original sound design is also by Rémy Sealey (Audio Z).

- Gallery 3: Van Gogh, larger than life

Here we are lulled into the luminous and poetic universe of his greatest masterpieces; the immersive approach literally transports us into his work as few exhibitions have done before. The dynamic floor, one of the largest interactive surfaces in the world, introduces a new dimension: "The interactive approach aims to elevate the visitors' relationship to Van Gogh's works. We also encourage them to explore the room, magnifying and transforming the rich details of the artist's works through their presence," says Ruby Maude-Rioux, Interactive Director at OASIS immersion. Sound arrangements are by Jean-Sébastien Côté, in collaboration with Emerich Demangel.

"It is with great pleasure that we welcome this unique immersive exhibition, proudly developed by Quebec's talent, addressing such a fascinating subject as the work of the great painter Van Gogh. OASIS immersion has become a significant asset thanks to its innovative programming. It contributes to Palais des congrès de Montréal's attractiveness among businesspeople and tourists alike", says Emmanuelle Legault, President and CEO of Palais des congrès de Montréal.

Double bill

Following the success of the RECHARGER/Unwind immersive exhibition on display since October 2021, OASIS immersion will offer a double-header. Late evening hours on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights as well as Sunday mornings will be available to (re)visit this critically acclaimed exhibition. Please note that for the combined purchase of tickets for both exhibitions, a 25% discount is offered on the 2ième ticket.

Tickets

Tours with limited places will depart every 20 minutes.

Because of its size and the configuration of the experience, the OASIS immersion space promotes social distancing and allows for a non-contact visit in a very well-ventilated environment. For the safety of visitors and staff, OASIS immersion has implemented sanitary measures in accordance with government guidelines and in line with the Palais Reopening Operating Guide to Running Events with Safety Standards (PROGRESS).

The OASIS immersion project and the VAN GOGH - Distorsion exhibition are made possible thanks to the support of strategic partners such as the Ministère du Tourisme du Québec, Investissement Québec, Palais des congrès de Montréal and Tourisme Montréal.

