Art lovers can admire works by renowned artists such as Pellan, Riopelle, and Ferron for free from October 31 to November 18 at BYDealers in Montreal. These pieces will first be exhibited next to Art Toronto at 325 Front St, from October 24 to 27.

MONTREAL, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - This fall, one of Canada's most important auction houses, BYDealers, which brings together several prominent art dealers, is launching its 15th auction with an exceptional selection of contemporary, historical, and post-war art. The 60 lots will be offered during an auction ending on November 18, but the public is invited to view these rare and iconic works from October 24 to 27 at 325 Front Street W during Art Toronto, and starting October 31 at the BYDealers gallery in Montreal (free - open to public).

Buste de femme (1942), a rare gouache on paper in which Alfred Pellan's finely executed brushstrokes depict a mysterious feminine figure reminiscent of Pablo Picasso's series Femmes assises. Ever-inspired by the female subject, Pellan also produced the admirable composition La femme usine (c. 1955). On the heels of these outstanding works is a trio of emblematic paintings by Jean Paul Lemieux that reiterate the great themes of his prolific career.

Among the highlights this fall, Marcel Barbeau's Rosierfeuilles (1946) is a veritable visual manifesto, the genesis of the Automatistes and a precursor to their pictorial explorations. Twenty years later, Barbeau's Rétine nationale (1966) bears witness to the pictorial influences that he absorbed during his time in New York. Also noteworthy here is a group of sculptures by a generation of influential Quebec artists such as Louis Archambault, Charles Daudelin, Jacques Huet, and Robert Roussil.

Other remarkable works include three of Jean Paul Riopelle's most beautiful paintings: a sublime composition titled Dès le matin (c. 1967); Untitled (1947), which features supple and vigorous black ink lines over a watercolor background; and his iconic Hibou-guerrier (1970, cast 2010). Adding to this repertoire is an important selection of four brilliantly colored paintings by Marcelle Ferron.

One of the most outstanding works in this sale is undoubtedly Varèse: Accélérateur chromatique 66-68, by Claude Tousignant. Works from this series are exceptionally rare at auction; twelve years have passed since the last Accélérateur chromatique was publicly offered. The monumental diameter of this tondo glorifies geometric abstraction—here, Tousignant reinvents the language of color. An homage to the composer Edgard Varèse and an opportunity not to be missed by serious collectors. Also by Tousignant, Le carreau jaune (1963) is as assertive for its acidic lemon-yellow tones as for its radical architectronics. A true classic.

This season, BYDealers presents three extraordinary paintings by Jacques Hurtubise, each with its own distinct style: Lucrèce (1965), an electrifying hard-edge tour de force; Takakouna (1976), in which Hurtubise revisits Abstract Expressionism; and Nuit d'anémone (1994), a radical exploration of formal reversibility. Three foundational works by Jean McEwen join the group —pieces whose dramatic displays of color are matched by their equally poetic titles: Suite des pays vastes (1972), Les jardins d'aube M 9 (1976), and Roses traversés par les mauves (1978).

Finally, Ron Martin's phenomenal gesturality stands out in a fascinating, luscious piece from his Black Paintings series, followed by his bold and spectral Titanium White No. 2 (1973). And to top it all off, Yves Gaucher contributes two captivating monochromes.

The complete catalogue is available on bydealers.com, featuring several previously unpublished essays and providing extensive bibliographic data on each lot. All works will be on view at BYDealers, located at 6345 Saint-Laurent Boulevard, in Montréal, and at Front Street West, in Toronto.

