The first Bal national de la Fondation du MNBAQ collects $335 000

QUÉBEC CITY, May 5, 2024 /CNW/ - During a lively evening that honoured the colour blue, the Bal national outremer of the Fondation du Musée national des beaux-arts de Québec collected $335 000 in an intimate formula. The funds will enable the organization to pursue its mission to promote and support the MNBAQ and, most importantly, to contribute to the construction of the Espace Riopelle pavilion*, the new jewel in the museum complex that will open to the public in 2026, and to its educational project.

Nearly 300 dignitaries, members of the business community, and philanthropists attended the event presented by Québecor under the honorary presidency of company President and CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau, featuring a major celebration of art interspersed with artistic performances and surprises.

Earlier in the day, Chantal Shah, Director General of the Audain Foundation, officially remitted the generous $10-million contribution promised by Michael Audain, Chair and co-founder of the Jean Paul Riopelle Foundation, for the construction of the Espace Riopelle pavilion.* In addition, the great benefactor intends to donate to the MNBAQ works by the reputed artist to enrich its collection. The Audain, Lassonde and Chrétien-Desmarais families, all members of the Fondation Jean Paul Riopelle, will also be contributing to the project through a historic donation, previously announced publicly on 2 December 2021.

On the eve of launching of a fundraising campaign unprecedented in this history of cultural philanthropy in Québec, the team from the Fondation du MNBAQ is galvanized by the event's the success, the enthusiasm of art-loving patrons, and the generosity of its philanthropic community.

"As honorary chairman, I wish to express my deep gratitude to all those who have contributed to making this event a reality. From generous philanthropists to dedicated volunteers, each person present has played an invaluable role in ensuring the continuity of MNBAQ's activities. Québecor is proud to be a major partner of the Museum and its Foundation."

- Pierre-Karl Péladeau

President and CEO of Québecor

"Spurred by this outstanding day and through our committed, mobilized art-loving patrons and a growing philanthropic community, we will contribute together to this fourth signature building at the MNBAQ that is destined not only to stand out beyond our borders but also to engender numerous educational projects. We will soon announce a campaign cabinet comprising key figures as impressive as the funds collected."

- Julie-Anne Vien

Chair of the Board of Directors, Fondation du MNBAQ

"The Fondation du MNBAQ has reached a turning point in its history by making an exceptional contribution to the MNBAQ's development. This new major benefit event will become an annual event that assembles our generous philanthropic community. We wish to warmly thank our donors, the directors of the Fondation du MNBAQ, and all the volunteers. Their commitment ensures the continuity of our mission and is contributing to making our Bal national a resounding success."

• Fabrice Alcayde

Acting President and Chief Executive Officer

of the Fondation du MNBAQ

The Fondation du MNBAQ

The mission of the Fondation du MNBAQ is to promote and support the MNBAQ's mandate by fostering the development of its collections, exhibition funding, and access to educational programs, and to support by other means any project focusing on the MNBAQ's growth. It acquires, operates, administers, and disposes of movable and immovable property to support and promote by way of an example the MNBAQ's special programs and projects, including its expansion. It solicits, receives, and administers gifts, bequests and other similar cash contributions in the form of securities or property to support and foster the attainment of the Fondation du MNBAQ's objectives.

The Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec is a state corporation funded by the Gouvernement du Québec.

The Espace Riopelle Pavilion is the provisional name. The official name will be announced when it is chosen.

