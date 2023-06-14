An Essential Itinerary: Hong Kong's Best Harbourside Activities to Beat the Summer Heat

The iconic Victoria Harbour turns up the heat this summer as it hosts an array of incredible things to eat, see, do, and capture in photos right by the water

Must-See Spectacle: The Giant Rubber Duck Returns with a Friend

Summer in Hong Kong will see a diverse range of events come to the city, and the season is starting in an eye-catching fashion. In 2013, Victoria Harbour was home to Rubber Duck, a large-scale inflatable sculpture created by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman and curated by Hong Kong creative collective AllRightsReserved, symbolizing summertime playfulness. The 18-metre-tall rubber duck returns for a two-week stay this summer, and an identical friend is joining it. DOUBLE DUCKS by Florentijn Hofman, organised by AllRightsReserved, will see two rubber ducks take pride in place in Victoria Harbour from June 10-23.

Must-Join Events: Traditional Festivals with Modern Twist and Live Entertainment

Traditional Festivals with a Modern Twist

An iconic Hong Kong summer tradition, the Dragon Boat Festival this year takes place on June 22. Race meets on that day can be found citywide, including at Stanley, where over 200 local and international teams compete in a series of races – with many paddlers in colourful costumes – amid a vibrant, carnival-like atmosphere.

The excitement continues to the weekend of June 24-25 with the Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races, featuring over 160 teams from 10 countries and regions of about 4,000 best racers around the world paddling through Victoria Harbour, cheered on by drummers and fans. Fans watching from the Avenue of Stars can stop by the LINE FRIENDS Hello Hong Kong Dragon Boats Photo Spots. From June 19 for two weeks, this playful display invites visitors to stop by to pick up an exclusive souvenir and take a selfie with their favourite LINE FRIENDS characters in a dragon boat-themed exhibit.

Live Entertainment Lights up the Harbourside

Summer is the perfect time for live outdoor entertainment, and Hong Kong has plenty to offer this season. Over five consecutive weekends from July 8, the Wan Chai harbourfront welcomes the first-ever Harbour Chill Carnival. This family-friendly event, organised by Hong Kong Tourism Board, features live music performances on a stage on the water, performing arts showcases, and exhilarating X Games demonstrations. Stay until sundown for a special edition of "A Symphony of Lights," multimedia light and pyro show that illuminates the Hong Kong skyline.

The party comes to Discovery Bay on July 29-30 for NextWave. Hong Kong's first-ever beach carnival features an array of live performances and DJ sets by local and international artists, as well as food trucks, artisan markets and water sports.

The action returns to Central Harbourfront on August 5-6 for the S2O Hong Kong Songkran Music Festival, bringing the energy of Thailand's famed New Year celebrations to the city for the first time. Expect a top-tier line-up of DJs and thrilling water and light spectacles, accompanied by stunning visual effects and a 360-degree water-splashing experience.

Must-Eat Treats: Savour Classic Hong Kong Fare by the Harbourside

The Peninsula Hotel Takes to the Sea

Legendary harbourfront hotel The Peninsula is taking its famed afternoon tea to the lavishly appointed World Star cruise liner every weekend and public holiday until July 2. Hop aboard for an afternoon of relaxation and indulgence with delectable sweet and savoury bites, teas, cocktails, and live music in front of the iconic harbour and skyline.

Classic Summer Snacks

Snacking in Hong Kong is serious business – and one is never short of options when cravings strike. The iconic Mister Softee truck is a must-find along the harbour for a sweet treat. Keep an ear out for the familiar nostalgic jingle as it wanders along the waterfront – if you are lucky enough to catch it, indulge in a cone of creamy soft serve for the ultimate summer heat-beater.

Beyond the classic cones, Hong Kong offers a variety of refreshing treats that showcase its unique cultural influences. Try favourites like grass jelly, red bean ice, tofu fa, sugar cane juice, or mango pomelo sago. Grab one to go and enjoy it al fresco with an iconic harbour view.

From high-octane dragon boat racing and music events to family-friendly fun, there are plenty of ways to experience an unforgettable summer in Hong Kong. Add these exciting events and activities to your bucket list for your next trip to Hong Kong to experience the best of what the city has to offer this season.

