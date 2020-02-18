An all-new family outing at the Jardin botanique - Discover the odd plants of the mysterious Mrs Z…

You will discover an extraordinary world of plants. A place populated by strange plants—Giant, Animal, Succulent, Enigmatic... even Carnivorous ones! You'll be invited to take up strange challenges and step inside the Invention Zone in the middle of the greenhouse-laboratory. You will observe specimens that specialize in catching prey... But will you be able to build a trap like Mrs Z? You will also discover Mrs Z's workbench, her laboratory and her living wall.

The Mini-Zone

In the Mini-Zone, toddlers (4 to 6 years old) will discover carnivorous plants and their secrets thanks to the magic of puppets and play. Will they be able to spot these plants in the greenhouse-laboratory?

Only a visit will tell! One thing is certain, when you leave the greenhouse-laboratory, you'll see plants in a whole new light!

THE ODD PLANTS OF MRS Z

February 26 to April 26 | For all ages

Jardin botanique de Montréal – Tuesday to Sunday, from 9 am to 5 pm – Open Monday, March 2 (March Break) and Monday, April 13 (Easter)

IMPORTANT: Fixed-time tickets must be booked in advance.

Book your tickets before February 25 and enjoy a 25% discount.

espacepourlavie.ca/en/ticketing

Visuals: http://bit.ly/Relâche2020

Espace pour la vie is made up of four attractions on the same site: the Biodôme, Insectarium, Jardin botanique and Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. These four prestigious municipal institutions form Canada's largest natural science museum complex. Together, they are launching a daring, creative urban movement, encouraging all of us to rethink the connection between humankind and nature and cultivate a new way of living.

